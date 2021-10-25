Sen. Pansing Brooks to announce bid for Congress in Nebraska's 1st District

LINCOLN — State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln attorney, will announce her candidacy soon for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., a Democratic Party official said Monday.

Pansing Brooks, who is prevented from seeking a third term in the Nebraska Legislature because of term limits, will bring "dignity" and a record of accomplishment to the race, said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

"Nebraskans certainly don't like people who lie about campaign contributions and lie to the FBI," Kleeb said.

That was a reference to a federal indictment issued last week for Fortenberry for allegedly misleading investigators probing illegal campaign "conduit" contributions funneled from a Nigerian billionaire.

Fortenberry, 60, has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District since 2005. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, though it's unclear if he can survive the damage to his reputation from being indicted for three felonies.