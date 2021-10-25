Sen. Pansing Brooks to announce bid for Congress in Nebraska's 1st District

LINCOLN — State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln attorney, will announce her candidacy soon for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., a Democratic Party official said Monday.
Pansing Brooks, who is prevented from seeking a third term in the Nebraska Legislature because of term limits, will bring "dignity" and a record of accomplishment to the race, said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.
"Nebraskans certainly don't like people who lie about campaign contributions and lie to the FBI," Kleeb said.
That was a reference to a federal indictment issued last week for Fortenberry for allegedly misleading investigators probing illegal campaign "conduit" contributions funneled from a Nigerian billionaire.
Fortenberry, 60, has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District since 2005. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, though it's unclear if he can survive the damage to his reputation from being indicted for three felonies.
Pansing Brooks, 63, was a key senator in exploring the problems associated with Whiteclay, a Nebraska border town that sold millions of cans of beer to residents of the officially dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, just across the Nebraska-South Dakota border in South Dakota. She has worked on criminal justice reform and education issues and won passage of the law that established Indigenous People's Day — in conjunction with Columbus Day — in Nebraska.
The senator did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but Kleeb said Pansing Brooks had considered runs for Congress in 2018 and 2020 before opting to focus on state legislative work.
Pansing Brooks is expected to announce sometime next month, and would be the first Democrat to enter the race.
There's been much speculation about who might run on the GOP side if Fortenberry opts against reelection. Several leading Republicans have been mentioned, including State Sens. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk.
State Sen. Julie Slama's name has also come up, but her official residence is Sterling, which is outside the 1st District. She could run — any resident of Nebraska, 25 and older, is eligible — but she would have to fend off claims of carpetbagging if she did.
Roll Call, a Washington, D.C., newspaper and website, added another interesting possibility in a post on Friday — former Nebraska football player Matt Davison, now the Cornhuskers’ associate athletic director and the person credited for convincing Scott Frost to become head football coach at NU.
