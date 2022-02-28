Sen. Sasse takes up profane slogan from Ukrainian resistance

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s personal Twitter biography turned profane over the weekend in support of Ukrainian resistance to Russian incursion.

As of Monday, the Nebraska Republican's biography statement was written in Russian and translated to “Russian warship, go f--- yourself.” A spokesperson said that the change was made Saturday and that its origins are a viral story out of Ukraine.

Last week, many U.S. news outlets reported that border guards on Ukraine's Snake Island responded with that phrase when a Russian warship approached and asked the guards to surrender or else face bombing.

The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda published a copy of the audio recording and confirmed its authenticity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced 13 guards were killed after the exchange, according to initial reports. But Russian state TV later showed what it claimed was footage of the soldiers alive in custody, leading to more recent reports that those soldiers may still be alive.

Tatyana Novkov, professor emerita in Russian at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, confirmed to The World-Herald that the phrase in Sasse’s bio is originally in Russian and that the translation is correct.

“The free world should know about Ukraine’s heroes, and — while the United States isn’t going to put boots on the ground — Americans should arm them so that they can keep fighting Russian invaders,” Sasse said in an emailed statement Monday.

Sasse has been actively weighing in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in recent days on national TV and via his personal Twitter account. All five members of Nebraska's congressional delegation have condemned Russia's actions.

Sasse, who is on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has called for stronger sanctions, saying incremental measures have not gone far enough, and has advocated for getting intelligence and weapons to Ukrainians.

"The U.S. and Europe are still holding back," he said in a statement over the weekend. "Cut off all Russian banks immediately, because sanctions do matter, but we need more and faster. While politicians endlessly haggle over rubles and euros, Ukrainian freedom-fighters need life-and-death, real-time intelligence to kill Russian invaders, not more half-ass bureaucratic measures.”

