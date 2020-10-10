Sen. Tony Vargas, challenger Jorge Sotolongo say South Omaha community drives them

The District 7 race for South Omaha and downtown’s seat in the Nebraska Legislature features an incumbent Democrat against a Republican challenger.

But both State Sen. Tony Vargas and challenger Jorge Sotolongo say they aren’t driven by party affiliation in the officially nonpartisan race, but by a desire to serve the South Omaha community.

Vargas is at a decided advantage in the race — with $142,000 more in campaign cash as of the most recent report and 4-to-1 voter support in the May primary.

Vargas said he’s proud of the background he brings to the Legislature: a working parent with a young child, its only Latino and a first-generation college graduate.

“How can we shape policy and laws to meet the needs of everyday Nebraskans if we don’t have more everyday Nebraskans making them?” he said.

Vargas, who works as a nonprofit executive, said his parents taught him to help your family, get a good education and use that to do more good.

Since he moved to Omaha in 2012, Vargas has served on the Omaha Public Schools board and served one term in the Legislature.

Vargas said he loves working in the Legislature and has worked across the aisle to bring improvements to the community.