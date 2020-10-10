Sen. Tony Vargas, challenger Jorge Sotolongo say South Omaha community drives them

The District 7 race for South Omaha and downtown’s seat in the Nebraska Legislature features an incumbent Democrat against a Republican challenger.
But both State Sen. Tony Vargas and challenger Jorge Sotolongo say they aren’t driven by party affiliation in the officially nonpartisan race, but by a desire to serve the South Omaha community.
Vargas is at a decided advantage in the race — with $142,000 more in campaign cash as of the most recent report and 4-to-1 voter support in the May primary.
Vargas said he’s proud of the background he brings to the Legislature: a working parent with a young child, its only Latino and a first-generation college graduate.
“How can we shape policy and laws to meet the needs of everyday Nebraskans if we don’t have more everyday Nebraskans making them?” he said.
Vargas, who works as a nonprofit executive, said his parents taught him to help your family, get a good education and use that to do more good.
Since he moved to Omaha in 2012, Vargas has served on the Omaha Public Schools board and served one term in the Legislature.
Vargas said he loves working in the Legislature and has worked across the aisle to bring improvements to the community.
One of the big issues for Vargas is health care. He said he put a huge emphasis on increasing funding to public health departments and federally qualified health centers, including South Omaha’s OneWorld Community Health Center.
Vargas has supported Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion and pushed for the Legislature to add protections for workers at meatpacking plants.
In explaining his top priority, Vargas said: “We must address health care — not just the immediate demands of the global pandemic, but the overall lack of access to health care for all of our neighbors.”
Sotolongo said he was inspired to run for office by people he’s met in South Omaha and the promise that the South Omaha community offers the rest of the city.
Sotolongo, who works in commercial real estate, said he has encountered impressive stories from lots of different business clients in South Omaha. His father, Dr. Jorge Sotolongo, has a longtime OB-GYN practice in South Omaha.
The junior Sotolongo said economic development is a huge issue for a legislative district that runs from South Omaha to downtown. After the Legislature passed a new economic incentive package last session, Sotolongo said he wants to help promote the district, job growth and development of Omaha’s urban core at the state level.
“If we don’t tap into this ball of energy, we’re missing out as a city,” he said.
Sotolongo said his top priority is to “ensure prosperity to all who seek it.”
He added: “I intend on fighting to remove all barriers that prevent individuals and families from achieving their best lives.”
Sotolongo refers to himself as a conservative. But he said he will focus on the district and not be a partisan actor. Speaking of a partisan approach, he said, “I just don’t think that’s going to get the job done down here.”
Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.