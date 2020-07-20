Sen. Wayne won't seek to overturn Nebraska's affirmative action ban this session

Among other things, Chambers called the mailer “abhorrent” and said his image was being used to “frighten” southeast Nebraska voters into voting against Palmtag and for Slama, who was appointed to her seat by the governor.

Slama fought back, chastising Chambers for comments she said were inappropriate when directed at women. She pointed to comments alluding to rumors about her personal relationships.

She also cited comments that Chambers made about the relationship between Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner and founding father, and Sally Hemmings, the enslaved woman who bore him six children. Chambers likened that to him enslaving Slama and raping her.

“How dare you talk to a woman like that,” Slama said.

Pandemic priorities. A group of lawmakers said Monday that helping people hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and addressing issues of racial justice must be priorities for the remaining days of the Legislature.

The group, which included nine Democrats and one Republican, said the experiences of the last four months highlight the need for food assistance, housing stability, affordable child care, paid family leave and protection for the health and safety of essential workers.