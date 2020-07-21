Senator moves to delay implementation of bill to provide tax break on military pensions

"We want to make sure we're focusing on getting people that test as quickly as possible," Ricketts said.

The average turnaround time for TestNebraska during from July 6-19 was 59.3 hours, which compares to a turnaround time of 31 hours earlier in July.

The governor's office did not respond immediately to a question about why the turnaround time has slowed, but Ricketts said that ramping up the lab capacity would involve hiring more staff and buying more equipment.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt on Monday asked for a state audit of the program, questioning whether Nebraskans are getting their money's worth from a program that promised 3,000 tests per day but has only met that goal a couple of days.

Concerns have also been raised about why the number of positive COVID-19 tests obtained by TestNebraska are far less than other labs (3.47% compared to 12.3% for other labs, a Ricketts spokesman said this week). That's a concern because if a person falsely gets a "negative" result from a coronavirus test, they could be spreading the virus without knowing it.