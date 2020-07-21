Senator moves to delay implementation of bill to provide tax break on military pensions

The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer said Tuesday that the fiscal uncertainty caused by COVID-19 forced him to seek a delay in his bill — introduced at the request of Gov. Ricketts — to provide a 50% state income tax break on military pension payments.
Legislative Bill 153 was expected to get final approval by state senators on Tuesday, but Brewer was granted authority to return his bill — long sought by veterans and economic developers — to second-round debate so its implementation date could be delayed a year, to 2022.
A handful of senators questioned why he was doing that, given that the cost of the bill was only about $12 million a year. Why, they also asked, can't you wait until a new forecast of future state tax revenue is issued on Thursday?
But Brewer said he was following a directive by the Speaker of the Legislature, Norfolk Sen. Jim Scheer, which was to postpone or pare back any bills with a fiscal impact.
Whether or not the delay in the popular tax break for veterans has an impact on the debates expected on Wednesday over property tax relief and tax incentives for business growth — which would have much larger fiscal impacts — remains to be seen.
Police oversight legislation
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha announced plans Tuesday to pursue legislation requiring cities that employ full-time police officers to set up citizen police oversight boards.
He has filed a motion for the Legislature to suspend its rules so he can introduce legislation later than the first 10 days of the session. The motion takes 33 votes to succeed.
Wayne said he believes such oversight boards are of paramount importance in response to calls for justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He noted that, while Floyd's death has become a rallying cry, it is only the latest in a long line of deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
TestNebraska capacity
Gov. Ricketts announced Tuesday that the lab capacity to process COVID-19 tests done through his controversial TestNebraska program will be ramped up from 3,600 a day to 7,000 a day. That would be four times the average number of tests, about 1,700 a day, being performed recently via the $27 million, no bid contract.
Ricketts, at a press conference Tuesday, said such an increase in lab capacity is anticipated when schools reopen this fall, for students as well as high-school athletes. The governor also mentioned the need for increased testing at long-term care facilities.
"We want to make sure we're focusing on getting people that test as quickly as possible," Ricketts said.
The average turnaround time for TestNebraska during from July 6-19 was 59.3 hours, which compares to a turnaround time of 31 hours earlier in July.
The governor's office did not respond immediately to a question about why the turnaround time has slowed, but Ricketts said that ramping up the lab capacity would involve hiring more staff and buying more equipment.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt on Monday asked for a state audit of the program, questioning whether Nebraskans are getting their money's worth from a program that promised 3,000 tests per day but has only met that goal a couple of days.
Concerns have also been raised about why the number of positive COVID-19 tests obtained by TestNebraska are far less than other labs (3.47% compared to 12.3% for other labs, a Ricketts spokesman said this week). That's a concern because if a person falsely gets a "negative" result from a coronavirus test, they could be spreading the virus without knowing it.
Ricketts has said that difference is because TestNebraska is testing many people without COVID-19 symptoms, and other tests are being done at virus hot spots, like meatpacking plants, where there are bound to be more positive tests.
Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, said that Hunt's request was "petty partisan politics."
School discipline
Nebraska lawmakers spent three hours debating — but not voting on — a hard-fought bill that would allow school staff to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, the Education Committee chairman, said he expects to get back to LB 147 yet this year and to have the votes needed to advance it. He expressed frustration that opponents would not let him get to a key amendment, which adds training requirements to the measure.
The Nebraska State Education Association, which represents teachers and other school personnel, has made the bill a major priority. The group argues that teachers need legal backing to protect themselves and other students from violence in the classroom. They also want legal backing for teachers to have students removed from class.
Groene said the bill would improve safety in schools and allow students the opportunity to learn without disruption. He also said that, by requiring school policies about removing students, ensures that students will be treated equally.
"It gives parents and students assurance that the teacher is in charge of the classroom," he said.
But Wayne said African American students and other students of color are more likely to be subjected to disciplinary measures already and would likely be the targets of physical interventions. He asked colleagues to look at LB 147 in light of the systemic racial bias brought out by recent events, which he said would be exacerbated by the bill.
"We got here from simple things like this," he said.
The bill also faces opposition from advocates for children with disabilities.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.