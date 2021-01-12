Senator says bill would clarify when Nebraskans can use guns to protect property

LINCOLN — Nebraskans would be given more leeway to use deadly force to defend their property, workplace or vehicle, under a bill introduced Tuesday by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.

Current state law requires people to retreat, if they can safely, when facing a violent confrontation.

But under Legislative Bill 300, gun owners would be granted a "rebuttable presumption" to use deadly force when they believe "reasonably and in good faith" that they are endangered by an unlawful intruder. A rebuttable exception means the law would require the court to presume a gun owner had legal cause for taking action, unless that were disproven.

The bill also provides a rebuttable presumption that anyone trying to forcefully enter a dwelling, business or vehicle "is doing so with the intent to commit an unlawful act involving force or violence."

"This bill better protects the Second Amendment and clarifies Nebraskans’ rights to defend themselves and their property," Slama said. The senator said she's been working on the bill since 2019. The measure has 15 co-sponsors.

But an advocate for a reduction in gun violence said LB 300 appears to give someone a "license to kill" in road-rage incidents or even when a couple of protestors might be crossing the street in front of a vehicle.