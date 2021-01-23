Senator seeks to fine social media giants for disabling or censoring Nebraskans' accounts

Concerns that social media companies were targeting conservatives have proliferated over the past year, as Facebook and Twitter began taking a more active stand against misinformation.

Trump railed against "big tech" after Twitter and Facebook put warnings on some of his posts concerning the coronavirus pandemic and later about the November election.

Both companies suspended him from their platforms on Jan. 7, after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Five people died in the melee and several law enforcement officers were injured. The companies said they did so to stop Trump from inciting violence with false claims that the election had been stolen.

Bender pointed to several problems with the response that Friesen proposed in LB 621. In the first place, Bender said, First Amendment free speech rights protect against censorship by governments. Trying to apply the same standard to privately owned social media companies likely violates their First Amendment rights.

"There is no reason any of these companies should be compelled to carry speech with which it profoundly disagrees," he said.