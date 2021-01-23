Senator seeks to fine social media giants for disabling or censoring Nebraskans' accounts

LINCOLN — A Nebraska lawmaker wants to do what former President Donald Trump was unable to accomplish — make social media giants pay for disabling, suspending or censoring users' accounts.
State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee chairman, has introduced a proposal this legislative session that would fine social media companies for violating Nebraska users' free speech rights.
Legislative Bill 621, the Social Media Fairness Act, would hold companies to the same free speech standards as governments. Each violation would be punishable by a $100,000 fine.
Friesen said he introduced the bill out of concern about the tremendous power of a few corporate executives to decide what people are allowed to say on a major platform for debate. Like Trump and many conservatives in Congress, he said he doesn't believe those executives have exercised that power evenhandedly.
"They arbitrarily decide what's fit for their platform or not," he said. "I don't think they've applied it fairly across the board."
But a media law expert at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said in an email that the measure appears to be "a piece of political theater" introduced to score political points.
"I have my doubts that the sponsors really expect this to become law (and I’m sure it would be struck down by federal courts if it did)," said John Bender, a journalism professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Concerns that social media companies were targeting conservatives have proliferated over the past year, as Facebook and Twitter began taking a more active stand against misinformation.
Trump railed against "big tech" after Twitter and Facebook put warnings on some of his posts concerning the coronavirus pandemic and later about the November election.
Both companies suspended him from their platforms on Jan. 7, after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Five people died in the melee and several law enforcement officers were injured. The companies said they did so to stop Trump from inciting violence with false claims that the election had been stolen.
Bender pointed to several problems with the response that Friesen proposed in LB 621. In the first place, Bender said, First Amendment free speech rights protect against censorship by governments. Trying to apply the same standard to privately owned social media companies likely violates their First Amendment rights.
"There is no reason any of these companies should be compelled to carry speech with which it profoundly disagrees," he said.
Another problem is the difficulty of determining when speech is no longer protected by the First Amendment, he said. Speech that incites illegal acts or is libelous is not protected, but it could take a court case to decide where particular statements fall. Legal experts have disagreed whether Trump crossed that line with his Jan. 6 speech to supporters.
In addition, the bill would apply only to companies with 75 million users or more. Facebook, the largest such company, had 2.7 billion users as of October, according to Statista. Twitter, which ranked 17th largest, had 353 million users. Bender asked why the bill would allow smaller platforms, such as Parler, which became a haven for Trump supporters, to silence users while preventing larger ones from doing so.
Friesen, who goes by @captaincorn on Twitter, said he expects to hear more about such concerns during the public hearing on LB 621. The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee. But he said he thinks major social media companies need to be held accountable because of their size.
"Are these companies a public service? Are they a utility?" he asked. "It's a conversation we need to have."
