Senators advance 'grand compromise' on tax, business incentive issues to final round

"This is just a decrease in the increase (in property taxes)," he said. "If the revenues don't come in, you're not going to get any so-called property tax relief."

The new tax credit — which would be delivered as a state income tax credit or refund — would be on top of the current state property tax credit, which shows up on your annual property tax statement. That credit amounted to $204 for the owner of that $200,000 home this year.

LB 1107 was the work of a group of seven state senators, dubbed the "super seven," who hammered out a handful of bills that lacked the votes to pass. It is a less ambitious property tax relief act than was proposed a year ago; it was pared back due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. The elements include:

>> The new income tax credit, which provides about a 6% credit against the property taxes paid to support K-12 schools. Initially, about $125 million a year in credits would be provided, with the program rising to $375 million after five years. Additional funding for the new refundable income tax credit program would rise faster than that if growth in state tax receipts exceeds 3.5% a year, and the balance in the state's cash reserve fund — the "rainy day" fund — exceeds $500 million. That fund is projected to contain $442 million by next July.