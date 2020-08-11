Senators advance 'grand compromise' on tax, business incentive issues

"I think we're really conservative in this," Stinner said, adding that if the state hits an economic rough patch, the credit can be adjusted.

>> The business incentive program, the ImagiNE Act, an updating of the Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year. The ImagiNE Act is portrayed as an improvement over past economic incentive programs by requiring companies to pay higher wages and to provide health insurance and other benefits, to qualify for tax credits.

Spending on ImagiNE Act credits is capped at $25 million a year in the first two years, ramping up to $150 million after five years. Critics of such "corporate welfare" had sought some controls on spending, though the caps in LB 1107 provide that if companies qualify for more incentives than provided in that year, that they can claim those credits in subsequent years.

>> Pledging $300 million toward the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center if, and only if, the federal government and private donors first pledge $1.3 billion. The state would not provide its portion until the 2025-26 fiscal year.