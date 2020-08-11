Senators advance 'grand compromise' on tax, business incentive issues

LINCOLN — State senators on Tuesday sent a "grand compromise" designed to provide some property tax relief and inspire business growth to final-round debate on a 41-4 vote.
Most senators portrayed Legislative Bill 1107 as imperfect, but something — unlike past property tax relief proposal — that could pass.
"Is LB 1107 perfect? No. Does it do enough for property taxes? I wish it would do more. Does it put us in a (fiscal) squeeze. Yes. But it's something we can get done," said State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.
The bill is a combination of three proposals:
>> A new income tax credit against property taxes paid to support K-12 schools, designed to reduce that tax bill by about 6%. Initially, about $125 million in credits — which would show up on your income tax returns — would be provided, which would be in addition to $275 million-a-year in property tax credits already given by the state. The income tax credit fund would rise to $375 million after five years, or increase to that level earlier if state tax receipts exceed 3.5% a year.
Some senators questioned how the state, amid the financial uncertainty of COVID-19, would be able to afford the extra credit. But Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the Appropriations Committee, said LB 1107 was based on achievable estimates of revenue growth.
"I think we're really conservative in this," Stinner said, adding that if the state hits an economic rough patch, the credit can be adjusted.
>> The business incentive program, the ImagiNE Act, an updating of the Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year. The ImagiNE Act is portrayed as an improvement over past economic incentive programs by requiring companies to pay higher wages and to provide health insurance and other benefits, to qualify for tax credits.
Spending on ImagiNE Act credits is capped at $25 million a year in the first two years, ramping up to $150 million after five years. Critics of such "corporate welfare" had sought some controls on spending, though the caps in LB 1107 provide that if companies qualify for more incentives than provided in that year, that they can claim those credits in subsequent years.
>> Pledging $300 million toward the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center if, and only if, the federal government and private donors first pledge $1.3 billion. The state would not provide its portion until the 2025-26 fiscal year.
University officials and some lawmakers have called the Nebraska Transformational Projects Act, or NExT, a "game-changer" for Omaha and the state because it would provide more than 8,000 high-paying medical jobs. The project, which has a projected cost of $2.6 billion, would create a national center for training and response to pandemics, bioterrorism and natural disasters in Omaha, It would build on UNMC's research and treatment of contagious diseases like Ebola and COVID-19, and be another public-private partnership, like the one that made possible a major expansion of the veterans hospital in Omaha.
Critics of LB 1107 said the bill won't provide significant property tax relief — perhaps only 2% of a total property tax bill — and that it's questionable whether the state will have the money to fully fund it in the future.
"This is one of those bills that doesn't do anything for anybody any time soon," said Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman.
"This is just a decrease in the increase (in property taxes)," he said. "If the revenues don't come in, you're not going to get any so-called property tax relief."
One last-minute amendment to the bill includes language that the Legislature intends to fully fund the state's aid program for K-12 schools.
Education groups have questioned whether LB 1107 would siphon money away from the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEOSA) — the state aid to local education law — and hurt funding for schools. The state's inability to fully fund TEOSA every year has been a major gripe of education groups, including the powerful Nebraska State Education Association, the state teachers' union.
On Tuesday, the NSEA took to Twitter to call on lawmakers to oppose LB 1107.
URGENT! In the worst recession of our lifetimes, state senators are considering giving hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations. They’re debating this dangerous bill THIS MORNING. Call your senator right now and let them know you oppose LB 1107. https://t.co/geaWNtt7AY pic.twitter.com/qKxAVod2zb— Nebraska State Education Association (@nsea_org) August 11, 2020
