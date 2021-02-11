Senators advance proposal to let Nebraskans decide on removing same-sex marriage ban

LINCOLN — State lawmakers took an initial step Thursday toward removing Nebraska's unenforceable ban on same-sex marriage.

On a 5-2 vote, the Judiciary Committee of the Nebraska Legislature advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide whether to remove the ban, which Nebraskans enshrined in the state Constitution in 2000 by a 70% to 30% vote.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court rendered the ban unenforceable, ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that such prohibitions violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who introduced Legislative Resolution 20CA earlier this year, has said that opinions have changed and that the measure would allow Nebraskans to show that.

The proposed constitutional amendment, if advanced by the full Legislature, would go before voters in 2022.