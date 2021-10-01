Senators hear array of proposals for reforming Nebraska's tax structure

LINCOLN — With political redistricting in the rearview mirror, a panel of Nebraska lawmakers turned their attention Friday to the equally thorny issue of tax reform.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, began an interim study hearing by telling fellow committee members that Nebraska has the opportunity next legislative session to "bring about meaningful change" in the state tax system.

She described the current system as one that has been patched multiple times over the years to address various problems and concerns but has not undergone a major overhaul since Nebraska established its sales and income taxes in the 1960s.

"We have a tax policy that's not transparent, it's difficult to administer and comply with, and we're still left with a high tax burden," she said.

But in comments later, Linehan said that if state tax revenue continues coming in above projections, it may be more politically doable to simply cut some taxes. She said it would be difficult to raise taxes in that situation, even as part of revamping the tax system.

"If we have the money, we should cut taxes," she said.