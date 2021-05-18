Senators kill meatpacking plant safety bill, advance unemployment benefits for immigrant workers

"God willing, we're in the final stages of this pandemic, or we're almost out of it," said State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

While some mistakes were made at the beginning, Lowe and other opponents said the industry quickly reacted, and infection rates are now very low.

"LB 241 comes from a good place, but it's just not necessary right now," said Peru Sen. Julie Slama.

The bill was introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, whose South Omaha district includes several packing plants. The senator, who lost his father to COVID-19, said that while safeguards have been adopted by many meatpacking plants, "guardrails" in the bill — such as 6-foot distances between workers in lunch areas and locker rooms — are still needed to ensure that infections don't return, especially with new COVID-19 variants arriving.

"We're setting a standard. We're not creating a new, onerous step," Vargas said.

Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, whose district includes a packing plant with 2,300 workers, said workers still fear going to the plants. LB 241 would ensure safety requirements remain for another year, he added.

But, on a 25-18 vote, the bill was "bracketed" until after the 2021 session ends, effectively killing the proposal this year.