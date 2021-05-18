Senators kill meatpacking plant safety bill, advance unemployment benefits for immigrant workers

LINCOLN — State senators rejected a proposal Tuesday to establish COVID-19 "safeguards" in meatpacking plants in Nebraska, marking the second time in less than a year that such regulations were blocked.
Lawmakers did grant first-round approval to a bill that ensures workers legally present in the U.S., who are paying into the state's unemployment insurance pool, receive unemployment insurance checks.
Right now, Nebraska is the only state that doesn't provide those unemployment benefits to such legally authorized workers, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains an opponent of the measure, which could mean a gubernatorial veto if Legislative Bill 298 gains final legislative approval this year, which isn't certain.
LB 241, the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act, was portrayed as an effort to fully ensure the safety of workers in meatpacking plants, which were a hot spot for infections early in the COVID-19 pandemic. At one time, such workers accounted for one in six infections in Nebraska. Nationwide, as of Feb. 24, more than 57,454 beef- and poultry-processing workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and 284 had died.
But opponents of the bill argued that the pandemic is almost over, and that meatpackers have already taken steps to protect vulnerable workers by providing masks, offering vaccinations and erecting barriers between workers who labor shoulder-to-shoulder on fast moving lines processing beef and chicken.
"God willing, we're in the final stages of this pandemic, or we're almost out of it," said State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.
While some mistakes were made at the beginning, Lowe and other opponents said the industry quickly reacted, and infection rates are now very low.
"LB 241 comes from a good place, but it's just not necessary right now," said Peru Sen. Julie Slama.
The bill was introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, whose South Omaha district includes several packing plants. The senator, who lost his father to COVID-19, said that while safeguards have been adopted by many meatpacking plants, "guardrails" in the bill — such as 6-foot distances between workers in lunch areas and locker rooms — are still needed to ensure that infections don't return, especially with new COVID-19 variants arriving.
"We're setting a standard. We're not creating a new, onerous step," Vargas said.
Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, whose district includes a packing plant with 2,300 workers, said workers still fear going to the plants. LB 241 would ensure safety requirements remain for another year, he added.
But, on a 25-18 vote, the bill was "bracketed" until after the 2021 session ends, effectively killing the proposal this year.
LB 241 was a pared-down version of a bill Vargas introduced last year, in the waning days of the pandemic-interrupted 2020 session. Lawmakers turned down a last-minute attempt to attach the 2020 bill to another measure.
Vargas said the back-to-back rejections of safeguards for such essential workers sends a bad message to the "black and brown" workers who comprise most of the packing plant work force.
The unemployment insurance bill, introduced by Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, was supported by the State Chamber of Commerce, as well as chambers in Omaha and Lincoln. McDonnell said that LB 298 was about "fairness," in ensuring that workers — legally present in the U.S. — can access unemployment benefits that they contribute to through their paychecks.
Lawmakers adopted an amendment, designed to resolve objections by the Nebraska Department of Labor, that will require the use of a federal immigration verification system, SAVE (or "Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements" program), to doublecheck that immigrants in the country illegally do not receive state unemployment checks.
But that move has not satisfied the governor, who remains opposed to LB 298.
"LB 298 would grant state benefits to illegal immigrants," said Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage. "Nothing about the technical amendment that was adopted changes what is a fundamentally unfair bill that undermines the rule of law.”
The Legislature plans to adjourn next week, about four days earlier than planned, and it is unclear if LB 298 can pass through two more rounds of debate and get to the governor's desk before adjournment. The bill advanced from first-round debate Tuesday on a 26-9 vote. Thirty votes are needed to overcome a gubernatorial veto.
McDonnell said his bill would not provide unemployment benefits to workers in the country illegally, and that he believes he has the votes to get the bill passed. But, he added, if the bill is held over until next year, the issue may be resolved at the federal level.
