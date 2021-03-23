Senators pitch bills to aid economic growth in North Omaha, North Platte

LINCOLN — State senators gave overwhelming, initial approval Tuesday to bills that would help small businesses establish and expand in impoverished areas of Omaha and help smaller cities build rail spurs to attract new businesses.

Legislative Bill 544, or the Urban Redevelopment Act, would provide up to $50,000 in tax credits for a business that invested at least $150,000 in a property, hired at least five new employees and paid at least 70% of the state's average hourly wage. Such businesses must be located in an "economic redevelopment area" that has higher unemployment and poverty rates.

The bill's sponsor, State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, said that qualifying areas in North and South Omaha and in Lincoln could see "substantial change" in employment via the financial incentives offered in the measure.

Sen. Terrell McKinney said his North Omaha district has the highest poverty rates in the state, and it's time that state economic development funds were focused on such areas.

"If we invested in communities like North Omaha, there wouldn't be a need for a new state prison," he said.