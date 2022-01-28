Senators question Gov. Ricketts' decision to turn down $120 million in rental assistance

Nebraska received $200 million from the U.S. Treasury for the first round, according to Will: $22.2 million to the City of Omaha, $13.5 million to the City of Lincoln, $4.3 million to Douglas County, $1.4 million to Lancaster County and $158.6 million to the state for aid in the rest of Nebraska.

The state used marketing efforts and other outreach measures to promote the program, Will said. With $44 million still available to Nebraskans outside those four other jurisdictions, the state opted not to take the additional $120 million.

Erin Feichtinger of Together Omaha brought the situation to the Appropriations Committee's attention earlier this week. Through her work, Feichtinger learned that the state and Douglas County weren't planning to apply for second-round funding. (Spokeswoman Leia Baez confirmed with The World-Herald that Douglas County has not applied for the second round of funding, saying it had adequate funding from the first round to help county residents outside Omaha city limits.)

When the U.S. Treasury extended the application deadline for second-round funding to the end of March, Feichtinger saw an opportunity to raise the issue.