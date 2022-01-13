Senators say Ricketts' spending plan neglects North Omaha

LINCOLN — Two state senators who represent districts in North Omaha sharply criticized Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to spend $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money Thursday, saying his plan short-shrifts their communities.

Sens. Justine Wayne and Terrell McKinney commented after Ricketts unveiled his plan for money the state is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, along with his annual budget proposals. The governor listed 29 uses, with the largest amounts going to a canal system in western Nebraska and to grants for construction projects initiated by nonprofit groups.

"It shows he has no real commitment to North Omaha,” McKinney said. “If it’s about ‘The Good Life,’ it should be about ‘The Good Life’ for all Nebraskans.”

Wayne said the proposal “misses the mark” by not directing more money to communities that have been the most affected by the pandemic. The federal law focuses particularly on people living in what are called qualified census tracts, as well as other low-income households. Half of Nebraska’s qualified census tracts are in North and east Omaha.