'Serious sense of urgency': Nebraska Legislature to start St. Francis probe within 2 weeks

The nine members include six Republicans and three Democrats. Only four are from Douglas or Sarpy County, and one voted against creating the committee.

Later on Thursday, lawmakers gave first-round approval to a bill that calls for a related study of whether Nebraska should continue contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases. LB 428, as amended by the HHS Committee, would require a report on the question by December.

Nebraska made a disastrous attempt to privatize case management statewide, starting in 2009. Four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years. State workers have managed cases everywhere but the Omaha area since then.

St. Francis won its initial $197 million, five-year contract by offering to do the job for about 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had managed cases for almost a decade.