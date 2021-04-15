'Serious sense of urgency': Nebraska Legislature to start St. Francis probe within 2 weeks

LINCOLN — Citing a "serious sense of urgency," Nebraska lawmakers will launch their investigation into the state's problematic contract for private management of Omaha-area child welfare cases within the next two weeks, rather than waiting for the end of the legislative session.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln announced a plan Thursday that he said will make the best use of the time available and take advantage of existing legislative expertise.
The arrangement also helped resolve a flap over the makeup of the committee created to investigate the contract with St. Francis Ministries, the Kansas-based nonprofit overseeing the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Typically, such special committees don't start work until the end of the legislative session.
Under the plan announced Thursday, the investigation will be started by the Health and Human Services Committee, then turned over to the special committee this summer.
State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who chairs the HHS Committee, said that the situation with St. Francis is stable at the moment, but that there is concern about addressing it without delay.
"You're going to see the committee become very active in the next couple of weeks," he said.
The arrangement is a compromise with State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who had pushed through the resolution creating the committee and has conducted extensive research into the St. Francis situation.
She used extended debate to slow legislative work for three days after the Legislature's Executive Board left her off the special committee. Under the new plan, Cavanaugh will not be put on the special committee, but will be involved with the investigation as an HHS Committee member.
"I think that it's a good resolution to move things forward quickly with the most informed parties having a significant role," she said.
Cavanaugh has accused colleagues of bowing to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has defended the contract signed by his administration, in choosing the special committee members.
The nine members include six Republicans and three Democrats. Only four are from Douglas or Sarpy County, and one voted against creating the committee.
Later on Thursday, lawmakers gave first-round approval to a bill that calls for a related study of whether Nebraska should continue contracting with private entities to manage child welfare cases. LB 428, as amended by the HHS Committee, would require a report on the question by December.
Nebraska made a disastrous attempt to privatize case management statewide, starting in 2009. Four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years. State workers have managed cases everywhere but the Omaha area since then.
St. Francis won its initial $197 million, five-year contract by offering to do the job for about 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had managed cases for almost a decade.
The contract was signed in July 2019, and St. Francis took over all cases by January 2020. Before the year was over, there were revelations of financial mismanagement by St. Francis officials and an admission that the contract had been underbid. To keep the agency solvent, Nebraska agreed to a second, emergency contract this year that boosted payments by 55% monthly.
LB 428 also continues the Legislature's efforts to address instability in the state's juvenile offender facilities. Among other steps, it would require state officials to notify lawmakers at least 120 days before making major changes in the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, which now are located in Kearney, Hastings and Lincoln.
