 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seward school board member to seek seat in Nebraska Legislature
0 comments

Seward school board member to seek seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Jana Hughes, a Seward school board member and lifelong Seward County resident, has become the latest person to declare their candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature.

Hughes announced Tuesday that she will seek the District 24 seat being vacated by State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward. He is barred by term limits from running for reelection.

Jana Hughes

Hughes

The newly redrawn district encompasses Seward, York and Polk Counties, along with the western portion of Butler County. 

Hughes grew up on a family farm and married into the family that owns Hughes Brothers, a manufacturing business and major employer in Seward. A registered Republican, she lists the district's top challenges as lowering property taxes, strengthening small businesses, supporting schools and being a strong voice for agriculture. 

The Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, meaning that members appear on the ballot and serve without regard to party registration. Political parties are not part of the legislative structure, as they are in other states.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert