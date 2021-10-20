Seward school board member to seek seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Jana Hughes, a Seward school board member and lifelong Seward County resident, has become the latest person to declare their candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature.
Hughes announced Tuesday that she will seek the District 24 seat
being vacated by State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward. He is barred by term limits from running for reelection.
The newly redrawn district encompasses Seward, York and Polk Counties, along with the western portion of Butler County.
Hughes grew up on a family farm and married into the family that owns Hughes Brothers, a manufacturing business and major employer in Seward. A registered Republican, she lists the district's top challenges as lowering property taxes, strengthening small businesses, supporting schools and being a strong voice for agriculture.
The Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, meaning that members appear on the ballot and serve without regard to party registration. Political parties are not part of the legislative structure, as they are in other states.
