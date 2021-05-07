Should DNA be swabbed of those arrested, not just those convicted of crimes?

LINCOLN — A group of state senators, citing civil rights concerns, worked Thursday and Friday to block passage of a bill that would require DNA swabs to be taken from a person arrested in a violent crime.
Led by Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt, Justin Wayne and John Cavanaugh, the lawmakers argued that Nebraska's current DNA law — which requires DNA to be turned over after someone is convicted of a felony — is working, and to require a swab before someone is convicted violates their constitutional rights.
"This is a bill that tilts the criminal justice system further away from being just, in the favor of prosecution, incarceration and conviction," said Cavanaugh, who is a defense attorney.
The filibuster was launched after an amendment was defeated that would have allowed an Omaha man, convicted in a slaying 21 years ago, another chance to argue he was wrongly sent to prison.
A group of advocates have said Earnest Jackson shouldn't be in prison for first-degree murder because two co-defendants, including the purported shooter, were both found not guilty based on their claims of self-defense.
"We just voted to keep an innocent man in prison," said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha.
He spoke after lawmakers defeated an amendment, offered by Wayne, on a 24-9 vote (one short of the necessary 25 votes) that would have allowed Jackson to petition a judge for a new trial.
The legislative collision occurred during debate on Legislative Bill 496, known as Katie's Law, which would broaden an existing state law that requires people convicted of felonies to provide a DNA sample. LB 496 would require DNA swabs from people earlier, if they are arrested in violent crimes such as rape, murder, kidnapping and robbery.
State Sen. Robert Hilkemann, who made LB 496 his priority bill, said that collecting DNA samples when someone is arrested could head off later crimes and save lives. He cited several cases, both locally and nationally, in which killers were identified, cold cases were solved, and innocent people freed from jail, via DNA tests.
"This is a bill that I believe will help Nebraska be smart on crime," Hilkemann said.
A proposed amendment to the bill would withhold putting someone's DNA sample into a national data base until a hearing could be held to determine if there was "probable cause" a violent crime had been committed. The sample also would be expunged if a person was ultimately found innocent.
Both changes, according to Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, were proposed to conform with a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of a similar Maryland DNA law.
Wayne, who is a defense attorney, said that "probable cause" is the lowest level of proof needed in the criminal justice system and might permit police to arrest someone just to obtain a DNA sample.
Opposition to LB 496 grew more fervent after the narrow defeat of Wayne's amendment Thursday night concerning Jackson's case.
Jackson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, but two co-defendants, including one who Wayne said fired the deadly shots, were found innocent in later, separate trials, after claiming self-defense.
Wayne said the shooter declined to testify at Jackson's trial, taking the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. He said that lack of testimony is the only reason Jackson is in prison today, and that state law should be changed so he can present the evidence at a new trial.
Debate on Hilkemann's DNA proposal continued Friday morning after legislators debated until 10 p.m. on Thursday night without getting to a vote on the bill.
The Legislature has begun working into the night as it nears the end of its 90-day session.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh