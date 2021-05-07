Should DNA be swabbed of those arrested, not just those convicted of crimes?

LINCOLN — A group of state senators, citing civil rights concerns, worked Thursday and Friday to block passage of a bill that would require DNA swabs to be taken from a person arrested in a violent crime.

Led by Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt, Justin Wayne and John Cavanaugh, the lawmakers argued that Nebraska's current DNA law — which requires DNA to be turned over after someone is convicted of a felony — is working, and to require a swab before someone is convicted violates their constitutional rights.

"This is a bill that tilts the criminal justice system further away from being just, in the favor of prosecution, incarceration and conviction," said Cavanaugh, who is a defense attorney.

The filibuster was launched after an amendment was defeated that would have allowed an Omaha man, convicted in a slaying 21 years ago, another chance to argue he was wrongly sent to prison.

A group of advocates have said Earnest Jackson shouldn't be in prison for first-degree murder because two co-defendants, including the purported shooter, were both found not guilty based on their claims of self-defense.

"We just voted to keep an innocent man in prison," said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha.