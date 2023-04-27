LINCOLN — A bill that would ban most abortions in Nebraska died in its second round of debate.

Legislative Bill 626 failed by falling just one vote shy of getting the 33 votes necessary to end a filibuster against it. The bill would have banned most abortions in the state once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy.

Much of Thursday's debate centered on an amendment brought by State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, an LB 626 co-sponsor, to set a 12-week restriction on abortions. After an attempt by Riepe to get to a vote on his amendment failed, he then was present and not voting on the cloture vote, which effectively kept the bill from advancing.

Riepe said he brought the amendment as an attempt to compromise between Nebraska's current 20-week ban and the proposed six-week ban, which he described as a "winner-take-all" approach. He said he feared passing LB 626 as is will result in a costly lawsuit, and that there may be a voter referendum in response to the legislation that could further expand the state's abortion access.

Riepe's district has elected both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in recent elections. Riepe said the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year spurred backlash from voters on both sides, something he believes will have an impact on legislative elections for years to come.

During Riepe's primary election last year, he said he beat his second-place opponent by a margin of roughly 27 percentage points. Then in the general election, Riepe said that gap closed to about 4 percentage points, which he attributed largely to the fallout of the high court ruling. He said that serves as the best indication to where voters stand on abortion.

"We must embrace the future of reproductive rights," Riepe said.

Riepe's amendment saw support from some of the most ardent opponents of LB 626, who saw the proposal as a more humane and practical approach than the underlying bill. Supporters of the original bill largely opposed the amendment, arguing that the shift to 12 weeks would allow too many abortions to continue.

The bill’s introducer, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, said the difference between banning abortions at 12 weeks instead of six weeks would allow roughly 1,700 additional abortions per year, based on 2021 data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Albrecht referred to the point at which abortions would be prohibited as when a “fetal heartbeat” can be detected, and argued that it is a universal sign of life.

The term “fetal heartbeat” is controversial. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it isn’t accurate to characterize an embryo’s cardiac activity as a heartbeat until the chambers of the heart are developed around 17-20 weeks of gestation.

This is the second year in a row that Albrecht has attempted to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska. Last year, she nearly got a trigger bill passed that would have banned all abortions once the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That bill died during its first round of debate, two votes shy on a motion to end a filibuster.

LB 626 includes several exceptions the trigger bill did not, including for rape, incest and lifesaving procedures. It also clarifies the bill does not apply to ectopic pregnancies, in vitro fertilization and other procedures that lead to the end of a pregnancy.

Several supporters have argued that the exceptions serve as a compromise from what Albrecht and others originally wanted to pass through the trigger bill. Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said the exceptions mean the abortion restrictions under the bill would apply to pregnancies from sex between two consenting adults.

"Ultimately, what this comes down to is personal responsibility," Jacobson said.

Opponents claimed during the first round of debate that the bill could criminalize physicians, even though there are no criminal penalties explicitly mentioned in the language. The main penalty of LB 626 could threaten a physician’s medical license if they perform an abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected.

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said existing Nebraska law criminalizes abortions that are performed outside accepted medical procedures. Since LB 626 does not define what counts as an acceptable medical procedure, he said, it leaves the possibility that a physician could face criminal charges.

In response to such arguments, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Solicitor General Eric Hamilton released an opinion this week stating their belief that LB 626 would not put physicians at risk of criminal penalties. Hilgers is a former state senator who voted in favor of the trigger bill last year.

The opinion received mixed reactions from lawmakers on the floor Thursday, with opponents contending that it still leaves a lot unanswered in terms of how the legislation would work.

There was a similar reaction to guidance issues Thursday by Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Timothy Tesmer. The guidance sums up how LB 626 would work for physicians, and was distributed in advance due to the bill's emergency clause, which means the law would take effect immediately if passed.

Opponents have said that the emergency clause will make it challenging for physicians to adjust their practice with so little time. Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said Nebraska's medical industry is not prepared to make the changes the bill would require, especially if the nuances of the legislation remain unclear.

"Doctors are not equipped to interpret the law," Cavanaugh said. "That's the big problem here."

