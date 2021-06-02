Size limits on Nebraska child care groups shelved after uproar from providers

The proposed regulations would have capped the number of children who could be in a room or group. The caps would have been in addition to existing regulations that specify staff-to-child ratios and the amount of space that must be provided per child.

As proposed, the youngest children, those ages 6 weeks through 18 months, would be limited to eight per group or room. The limits increase with the age of the children, until they reach 30 for school-age children.

An HHS statement said the agency will work with providers to “chart our path forward” and “ultimately ensure a collective approach towards a best in class model."

“We appreciate this opportunity to strengthen and enhance our child care system here in Nebraska and look forward to improving our systems and developing innovative solutions, especially because of all we experienced and learned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dannette Smith, the HHS CEO.

State officials said the changes were being proposed to comply with federal law and improve the quality of care for Nebraska children.

But providers, including Thibodeau, warned that the limits would force them to cut potentially “thousands” of spots for children and increase prices by 20% to 30% to make up for the loss of income.