Skeptical senators question Nebraska corrections chief on proposed $230 million prison

Stinner, as well as a couple other senators on his committee, questioned whether more study, possibly by a task force of experts, was needed to consider alternatives before spending such a large sum.

"I may be convinced by the right information, but I'm not there yet," said Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

But Frakes said that when the state's prison population rose to record levels in late 2019, holding 2,100 more inmates that the design capacity of its 10 prisons, it was clear new construction had to be proposed.

"We can't afford to wait and see if other options come forward," he said.

Overall, Nebraska has put off building a new prison for more than a decade, Frakes said. In addition, the State Penitentiary, the state's largest and oldest prison, is nearing the end of its useful life, he said, and it would be wiser to repurpose it for fewer, lower-risk prisoners and replace the penitentiary with a modern prison.

Nebraska's incarceration rates are low, about 577 per 100,000 residents, when compared with other states. Frakes said that means that sentencing alternatives won't work as well here as in some states with high incarceration rates that have been able to close prisons.