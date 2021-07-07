Slama, GOP leaders launch voter ID petition drive in Nebraska

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling introduced a resolution this past session that would have placed a voter ID amendment before voters, but the resolution failed to make it out of the divided Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature.

Slama, who also introduced a bill that would have changed how Nebraska awards its Electoral College votes, is a member of the Citizens for Voter ID group. Nebraska Republican Party National Committeewoman Lydia Brasch, a former state senator from West Point, and Nancy McCabe of Omaha, former chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party, also are involved with the group.

“What’s clear to me, after working on this issue as a state lawmaker, is that Nebraskans want voter ID, and special interests do not,” Slama said in a press release. “The special interests may have influence in the Capitol, but the voters and Nebraska’s Second House will have the last word. ”

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, accused the Republican-led group of attempting to suppress the vote with a measure addressing a non-existent problem.