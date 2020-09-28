Slama reports slur-filled emails to State Patrol; man apologizes but denies making threats

LINCOLN — An already fiery legislative race took on more heat Monday as State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru reported to the Nebraska State Patrol that she had been threatened by a man she said was a “surrogate” of her opponent’s campaign.

Slama, who was appointed to the District 1 seat in the Legislature two years ago, reported that Randy Denniston had emailed a string of disparaging and insulting slurs to her early Sunday morning, including saying that her mother should have aborted her.

Denniston, when reached by The World-Herald, said he regretted his remarks and apologized to both Slama and her opponent, Janet Palmtag, whom he is supporting. He said that he did not threaten the senator but that he used language he shouldn’t have.

“I let my emotions and weaknesses get the best of me the other night,” said Denniston, a retired Nebraska City accountant. “I’m just angry about (Slama’s) tactics that started this campaign of negativity.”

Denniston said he had helped Palmtag, whom he’s known since childhood, put up some campaign signs and had written letters to the editor in support of her candidacy to The World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star, but he denied that he was speaking for Palmtag’s campaign. The words were his alone, he said.