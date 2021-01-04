Smith will object to Electoral College certification; Fischer, Bacon, Sasse likely to certify

"With the substantial number of people who are questioning the integrity of our voting system, I think it would be good for Congress to do that," the governor said.

A spokeswoman for Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said on Monday that no one in their offices had been contacted by the White House, the president or anybody on his campaign’s behalf in recent weeks to contest the results. Trump won four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes.

Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, Republicans who represent the Omaha area and eastern Nebraska, respectively, have both acknowledged Biden’s Electoral College victory publicly.

Reached Monday, Bacon said he was leaning toward voting for certification but wanted to hear what his colleagues had to say, out of respect.

"I intend to listen to the debate from beginning to end and support all efforts to investigate fraud so that we could learn if it occurred," he said. "If fraud is found, I believe it should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

But Bacon said the role of Congress in counting the Electoral College votes certified by the states is limited by the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act.