Smith will object to Electoral College certification; Fischer, Grassley, Sasse likely to certify

Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican who represents Nebraska's sprawling, largely rural 3rd Congressional District, said on Monday that he plans to object this week to the presidential election results from the Electoral College.
Smith, in a midday Facebook post, said Nebraska and many other states conducted elections during the coronavirus pandemic that honored the rule of law and maintained confidence in the integrity of the process. Others, he wrote, "frankly did not."
The Gering, Nebraska, congressman is taking a different position than the state's two senators and its two other House members — all Republicans — who appear unlikely to join the faction in Congress attempting to overturn November’s results. President Donald Trump has insisted that he won the race instead of President-elect Joe Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations that were repeatedly rejected by state and federal courts.
Republicans have not complained about states where Trump won. Instead, Smith and others are targeting states that certified Biden as the winner and where the Trump team has lost legal challenges.
"Like many Nebraskans, I am deeply concerned about the election process in other states," Smith wrote. "This wasn’t a typical election — jurisdictions nationwide adjusted their procedures due to the pandemic."
Congress’s role in certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote gained new urgency this weekend, after release of a recorded phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state, a fellow Republican, to “find 11,780 votes” to claim an unearned victory in the state.
Trump and some of his allies have tried and failed for weeks to flip the presidential election results his way. This week they are pressing Congress to reject former Vice President Biden’s 306-232 win in the Electoral College. Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes nationally, amid record turnout.
The Washington Post on Monday listed Nebraska’s senior senator and Trump ally Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., as a yes vote for certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, citing a letter it obtained from Fischer to one of her constituents that acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Her office has not yet confirmed her position separately to The World-Herald. Her letter said, “I look forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to keep our nation safe, update our infrastructure, and provide opportunities to families.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a frequent Trump critic, announced last week that he would oppose his colleagues’ push to contest Electoral College votes from Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania. So far, a dozen GOP senators have said they will oppose certification. More than 100 House members have said they plan to object.
Sasse called these efforts to politicize Congress’ formal certification of states’ Electoral College votes a “dangerous ploy” by “ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage.”
Smith defended his decision by bringing up the challenge by less than a dozen House Democrats of Electoral College votes after the 2016 election. He wrote that Nebraskans in his district "overwhelmingly supported President Trump" and that they "deserve to see Congress have that debate."
Thus far, there has been no known effort to contest Biden winning a single electoral vote from the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and other GOP state officials certified the state’s election results and said they saw no evidence of fraud.
A spokeswoman for Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said on Monday that no one in their offices had been contacted by the White House, the president or anybody on his campaign’s behalf in recent weeks to contest the results. Trump won four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes.
Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who represent the Omaha area and eastern Nebraska respectively, have both acknowledged Biden’s Electoral College victory publicly. Yet neither has yet confirmed how they would vote on or after Jan. 6, when fellow GOP members of the House say they will object to certifying the results.
Reached Monday, Bacon did not comment on the broader Electoral College vote, but described as "wrong" the president's request that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find him 11,780 votes, one more than needed to win. He said the president had multiple chances to challenge Georgia's results in court.
"We work our hardest before an election to win," Bacon said. "But then after the election we count on the election authorities and secretaries of state to ensure votes are counted in a uniform and standardized manner county by county."
The Post also lists Iowa’s senior senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, as a yes vote for certification of the Electoral College vote. A Grassley spokesman told a Des Moines TV station he has “no plans to object” to the results. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has not yet discussed Electoral College certification.
Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra, the Republican who replaced Steve King in northwest Iowa, was sworn into office Sunday. He has not yet taken a position on the Jan. 6 vote. His office says he needs to hear more from his constituents and colleagues before deciding.
The Midlands delegation’s lone Democrat, Rep. Cindy Axne of southwest Iowa, offered no comment. But her office confirmed that, as expected, she plans to vote to certify the election’s formal results.
Iowa, like Nebraska as a whole, voted for Trump. The nation, for Biden.
