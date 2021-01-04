Smith will object to Electoral College certification; Fischer, Grassley, Sasse likely to certify

Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who represent the Omaha area and eastern Nebraska respectively, have both acknowledged Biden’s Electoral College victory publicly. Yet neither has yet confirmed how they would vote on or after Jan. 6, when fellow GOP members of the House say they will object to certifying the results.

Reached Monday, Bacon did not comment on the broader Electoral College vote, but described as "wrong" the president's request that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find him 11,780 votes, one more than needed to win. He said the president had multiple chances to challenge Georgia's results in court.

"We work our hardest before an election to win," Bacon said. "But then after the election we count on the election authorities and secretaries of state to ensure votes are counted in a uniform and standardized manner county by county."

The Post also lists Iowa’s senior senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, as a yes vote for certification of the Electoral College vote. A Grassley spokesman told a Des Moines TV station he has “no plans to object” to the results. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has not yet discussed Electoral College certification.