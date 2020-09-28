Snow, Cavanaugh raising good campaign money — but $40,000 from someone in ... Wisconsin?

Marque Snow’s legislative campaign received $40,000 in donations from a Wisconsin man Snow said he doesn’t even know.
Evidently fundraising can be easy if you don’t know the right people.
Legislative District 9 features two Democrats, Snow and John Cavanaugh, who appear to be raising solid amounts of money for a race that promises to be competitive on Election Day.
Snow, the president of the Omaha Public Schools board, generated about $99,570 as of the most recent state accountability reports available, which covered 2019 and the first 5½ months of 2020. Cavanaugh, a public defender whose family has been in politics for decades, received about $63,500 during that period.
Although the donations sound high, they aren’t expected to be close to record-setters. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, for instance, raised about $365,000 in his successful run for the Legislature two years ago.
The two candidates show diverse sources of campaign cash, including unions and former mayors for Cavanaugh, 39, and some supporters with local name recognition on Snow’s side.
Through mid-June, Cavanaugh had received 125 donations of $250 or more, with 11 of those at $1,000 or more. Snow, 32, had received 57 of $250 or more, with 18 of those at $1,000 and beyond.
The most startling donations, totaling $40,000 as of June, came from Chris Abele, a former Milwaukee County executive, which is an elected position.
Abele (pronounced Ay-bul-EE), belongs to the board of a Washington, D.C., organization called the Victory Fund. That group supports LGBTQ candidates around the nation. Abele said Friday that he had examined Snow’s record as a school board member but doesn’t know him personally.
Abele, who said he is “straight” and married, said he has believed for years that it’s important that LGBTQ people be represented in government. “To say that it’s an underrepresented population in public office is an understatement,” he said.
The 53-year-old registered Democrat, who said he’s actually more of an independent, said he has given “millions” of dollars to LGBTQ causes and candidates over more than 20 years. “Marque on balance is a pretty impressive guy, at least from the record I’ve seen,” Abele said.
The $40,000 came from Abele personally, not the Victory Fund.
Snow said he doesn’t know Abele in the least but appreciates his motives.
People of color who are in the LGBTQ community have struggled to raise money for political campaigns, Snow said. Abele and the Victory Fund, which supported Indianan Pete Buttigieg’s presidential run, know “they’re (LGBTQ candidates) probably not going to get the money from the traditional establishment” that others get, Snow said.
On the other hand, Snow said, there are people who are neither LGBTQ nor Black who consider themselves allies of such candidates. “That means a lot,” he said.
State records indicate that Cavanaugh has received donations from former Omaha mayors Mike Boyle, Mike Fahey and Jim Suttle. Boyle said Friday that he likes Snow but that the Boyle and Cavanaugh families “go way, way back.”
“It’s been a constant relationship over time,” the former mayor said. John Cavanaugh, the latest member of his family seeking an elected post, is “very bright,” Boyle said. “He fits right in the mold.”
Paul Landow, a former chief of staff for Fahey and retired college professor, said he has made three donations to Cavanaugh totaling $600.
“Everybody knows John and knows he’s a good guy and a fine public servant,” Landow said. “But beyond that, everybody knows John’s father and the rest of the family, and they’re highly respected by Omaha Democrats.”
Cavanaugh’s father, also John, was in Congress in the late 1970s. Cavanaugh has had uncles in local politics, and his sister, Machaela, is now in the Nebraska Legislature. Numerous unions and other organizations have donated to Cavanaugh.
Those include the Nebraska Hospital Association, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Nebraska State AFL-CIO, the Steamfitters and Plumbers local union, and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
“A lot of working people support me,” Cavanaugh said. “I start that conversation with telling people that I’m not going to promise to be with you 100% of the time. If I’m not with you, I’ll talk to you and explain to you why I’m not.”
Cavanaugh won the primary in May by about 5½ percentage points. “I feel good,” he said last week. “We’re working as hard as we can and being responsible about it.” He said that by the next donation reporting period, he will have collected a total of about $100,000.
Asked if he liked to raise money, he said: “Not particularly, no. I like to have a conversation with people about what they care about. ... I’d rather ask for your vote than money.”
Snow said he likes politics, campaigning and raising money. “I’m good at fundraising,” he said. He said he explains his plans and reasons for running, and likes to thank supporters with a call or note.
Among the people in business and politics in Omaha who support Snow are University of Nebraska Regent Barb Weitz, businesswoman Dianne Lozier and former Blue Cross Blue Shield-Nebraska CEO Steve Martin.
Martin, who is semi-retired and serves on boards and in charitable causes now, said Snow’s experience on the school board will serve him well.
Snow can “deal with complicated issues where he can bring people together,” Martin said. He also said he liked the fact that Snow would add more diversity to the Nebraska Legislature.
Snow said he seeks “seven points of contact” with voters, including mailers, postcards, phone calls and text messages. He expects to have raised about $120,000 by the next reporting period, in early October.
“I love campaigning because I love listening to people tell me their story,” he said. “It’s real, it’s raw.”
He said his fundraising “speaks for itself.” His campaign, he said, has connected and resonated with people who understand that a gay Black man has a lot in common with them.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.