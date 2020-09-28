Snow, Cavanaugh raising good campaign money — but $40,000 from someone in ... Wisconsin?

“A lot of working people support me,” Cavanaugh said. “I start that conversation with telling people that I’m not going to promise to be with you 100% of the time. If I’m not with you, I’ll talk to you and explain to you why I’m not.”

Cavanaugh won the primary in May by about 5½ percentage points. “I feel good,” he said last week. “We’re working as hard as we can and being responsible about it.” He said that by the next donation reporting period, he will have collected a total of about $100,000.

Asked if he liked to raise money, he said: “Not particularly, no. I like to have a conversation with people about what they care about. ... I’d rather ask for your vote than money.”

Snow said he likes politics, campaigning and raising money. “I’m good at fundraising,” he said. He said he explains his plans and reasons for running, and likes to thank supporters with a call or note.

Among the people in business and politics in Omaha who support Snow are University of Nebraska Regent Barb Weitz, businesswoman Dianne Lozier and former Blue Cross Blue Shield-Nebraska CEO Steve Martin.

Martin, who is semi-retired and serves on boards and in charitable causes now, said Snow’s experience on the school board will serve him well.