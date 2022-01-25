Social Security tax exemption advances in Nebraska Legislature, but final vote will wait

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would fully exempt Social Security benefits from income taxes by 2025.
Legislative Bill 825 cleared first-round consideration on a 42-0 vote. But it will likely be late March or April before state senators make a final decision on the measure.
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, urged the delay, saying the Legislature needs to get a fuller picture of the state's fiscal situation and consider all of the state's tax and spending options before committing to specific ideas.
"We need time to have a big, big discussion," he said.
He made a similar argument about the next bill on Tuesday's agenda, one aimed at ensuring that a program providing property tax relief through income tax credits stays at least at its current level of $548 million annually. That's enough to offset about a quarter of school property taxes.
Without LB 723, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said property tax payers would lose offsetting income tax credits of about $200 million. He called that a property tax increase.
"We cannot allow that to happen," he said. "That's important to your constituents. That's real money."
The property tax effect would have happened because, under current law, the total allocated for income tax credits would have dropped to $375 million in 2025. That amount had appeared to be a lofty goal when the law was passed in 2020.
But pandemic-related postponement of income tax filing and an influx of federal pandemic relief dollars triggered higher-than-anticipated growth in the program. In the years leading up to 2025, the law determines the amount of the credits based on the growth of tax revenue.
First-round debate about LB 723 is slated to continue Wednesday.
The Social Security bill, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would phase out taxes on the retirement income twice as fast as a law passed last year.
That previous bill called for reaching a 50% exemption in five annual steps, with the intention of hitting 100% by 2030. The new proposal would reach the 100% level in four years, starting with the current year. The bill would reduce state income tax collections by $40 million next year, increasing to $73 million by fiscal year 2026-27, when it is fully implemented.
Gov. Pete Ricketts backed the change as part of his legislative agenda this year.
Lindstrom said Nebraska is one of only 13 states that currently taxes Social Security benefits. He noted that he began his legislative career eight years ago working to get rid of that tax and has continued pushing for exemption.
"It's kind of nice to go out fighting on this issue," he said.
