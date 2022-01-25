Social Security tax exemption advances in Nebraska Legislature, but final vote will wait

The property tax effect would have happened because, under current law, the total allocated for income tax credits would have dropped to $375 million in 2025. That amount had appeared to be a lofty goal when the law was passed in 2020.

But pandemic-related postponement of income tax filing and an influx of federal pandemic relief dollars triggered higher-than-anticipated growth in the program. In the years leading up to 2025, the law determines the amount of the credits based on the growth of tax revenue.

First-round debate about LB 723 is slated to continue Wednesday.

The Social Security bill, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would phase out taxes on the retirement income twice as fast as a law passed last year.

That previous bill called for reaching a 50% exemption in five annual steps, with the intention of hitting 100% by 2030. The new proposal would reach the 100% level in four years, starting with the current year. The bill would reduce state income tax collections by $40 million next year, increasing to $73 million by fiscal year 2026-27, when it is fully implemented.

Gov. Pete Ricketts backed the change as part of his legislative agenda this year.