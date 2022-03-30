Soft on crime or smart reforms? Nebraska Legislature debates changes in criminal penalties

To State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the criminal sentencing changes he is pushing represent “smart on crime” reforms and could help the state avoid spending hundreds of millions on new prisons.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts recently offered a different description for Lathrop’s Legislative Bill 920, calling it a “soft on crime package of letting inmates and dangerous criminals out of prison early.”

In the Legislature this year, LB 920 has become a divisive issue that’s gone beyond just the future of the nation’s fastest growing and most overcrowded prison system. The bill — along with Ricketts’ plan to build a new $270 million prison — have weighed heavily during discussions of the state’s budget and recently derailed a package of tax cuts.

Lathrop maintains that state senators need to pass sentencing reforms not only to deal with current overcrowding, but also with some 1,600 additional inmates that Nebraska is projected to add between now and 2030.

There’s little doubt LB 920 would make an impact on Nebraska’s inmate numbers.

The Crime and Justice Institute, a nonprofit which worked with state officials this past year to study the state’s criminal justice system and prison growth, estimated that LB 920 by 2030 would reduce the head count in Nebraska’s prisons by more that 1,000 inmates from current projections.

That’s the difference between 10% inmate growth over that time and the current projection of 30% growth.

CJI found that the number of inmates coming into Nebraska’s prison system in recent years is actually down. But the issue is that they are staying longer. That’s why it’s imperative to take a hard look at sentencing laws, Lathrop said.

Without taking the types of actions contemplated in LB 920, he said, even if the state builds the prison Ricketts has been pushing, lawmakers will be asked before long to build another. And that’s not to mention the tens of millions of annual costs to staff and run prisons.

He calls LB 920 an effort to reserve the state’s expensive prison beds for the state’s most serious and dangerous criminals.

“Until you do something about the growth, you need a lot more than $270 million in the budget to take care of the people you want to incarcerate,” Lathrop said recently. “Tell me what your plan is to address the growth, unless you want to say we are going to build and build and build and build.”

But the bill has faced strong opposition from the association representing the state’s county prosecutors and from Ricketts. They say it goes too far in reducing criminal penalties and taking away discretion from judges.

“Most of these policies are nonstarters for anyone looking to serve the victims of crime and promote public safety,” the Republican governor said in a column released Tuesday.

Ricketts has called on Lathrop to drop most of the bill and instead work with him on 17 provisions from last year’s criminal justice review that achieved consensus approval from the panel.

Those measures include improving access to mental healthcare for individuals on parole or probation, providing transitional housing for just-released inmates, and increasing the availability of problem-solving courts. Most of those provisions, however, are not currently before the Legislature.

While criminal justice debates can often be partisan, CJR officials note that a number of LB 920’s provisions have been adopted in states with Republican governors and legislatures. Utah, Tennessee and Oklahoma, for example, have made possession of small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

And at least two LB 920 provisions are similar to policies that then-President Donald Trump included in a federal criminal justice reform package he signed in 2018.

There’s also no doubt the changes proposed by LB 920 have been subject to both misunderstanding and hyperbole.

Ricketts in a press conference last week said Lathrop “wants to get rid of consecutive sentences.” The bill would actually only limit their use, particularly when it comes to nonviolent offenders.

Lathrop said the governor and others have also mischaracterized parts of the bill that would make some offenders eligible for parole earlier.

That does not mean they would be released earlier, Lathrop said. It would still be up to the parole board — which is appointed by the governor — to determine whether they are good candidates and should be released to supervision. CJI found the parole board has recently been approving 58% of applications for parole.

Lathrop and even some opponents of the bill acknowledge it’s in everyone’s interest for inmates to spend time on parole rather than “jamming out” — prison slang for completing their entire maximum sentence. While on parole, former inmates are monitored to make sure they are staying off drugs, working and taking other steps to re-integrate into society.

“If (an offender) goes in for eight years, will you be safer if he spends eight years, or if he spends seven years and one year supervised by a parole officer?” Lathrop said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who like both Ricketts and Lathrop served on the group that studied the state’s prison system, has introduced an amendment that would strip out most of the provisions of LB 920.

An analysis of the amendment by CJI shows it would also cut out nearly all the bill’s impact in reducing inmate numbers. It would mean 143 fewer inmates by 2030 compared to the more than 1,000 under Lathrop's plan.

During negotiations this week, Geist has been able to reach agreement with Lathrop on some provisions of the bill. But consensus on others seems far apart.

The Legislature is expected to take up the bill for the first time Wednesday evening, with debate expected to extend into Thursday and perhaps beyond.

Here is a look at some of the most contentious provisions of LB 920:

•Reduce penalties for possession of a small amount of drugs.

Current law in Nebraska allows charging of a felony for even trace amounts of drugs, amounts CJI says are more consistent with being a drug user rather than a drug dealer. The bill would make possession of less than half of a gram of most drugs a misdemeanor, subject to probation or time in county jail.

A number of states have reduced penalties for small amounts of drugs. For example, Utah made it a misdemeanor for the first two offenses, with a third offense rising to a felony. An Urban Institute study found the change significantly reduced the number of drug possession offenders coming into prison.

“The goal of these types of policies is that if this is an addiction issue, then address their addiction,” said Len Engel, CJI’s director of policy.

Geist and Ricketts say in reality, prison is already the last resort for drug users, with first-time offenders typically given the opportunity to attend diversion programs and special drug courts. “Every judge I have talked to said they do not incarcerate people for possession of small amounts of drugs,” Geist said.

The county attorney’s association said making drug possession a misdemeanor undermines offenders’ participation in drug courts, which another part of the bill seeks to expand.

•Establish a system of geriatric parole for inmates 75 years or older who did not commit murder, are not serving a life sentence, and who have served at least 15 years of their sentence.

Nebraska has a fast-growing number of very old inmates. The working group examined systems in a number of states that allow for parole of older inmates who no longer pose a serious threat to public safety and are expensive to incarcerate due to medical costs.

The federal government under Trump also established geriatric parole, and that system is more lenient than what LB 920 provides. The federal program is available to inmates 60 or older and is not subject to a parole board review.

Ricketts blasted the provision in his column, saying older inmates can still pose a threat. But Geist in negotiations with Lathrop this week has agreed to the policy with some tweaks, including making sexual offenders ineligible.

“I contend we do not want a 75-year-old pedophile released on parole,” Geist said.

Lathrop said he expects the parole board will still choose to release few such inmates, and their numbers will not impact overcrowding much.

•Set a limit on minimum sentences in order to encourage offenders to spend more of their sentences under parole supervision.

Nebraska uses indeterminate sentencing, with crimes carrying a minimum and maximum penalty. The minimum determines when the offender becomes eligible for parole, and the maximum determines when the offender will be released. The time between those dates is the time the offender can spend under parole supervision.

Nebraska law once capped minimum sentences at one-third of the maximum. But in 1993, repeal of the cap was slipped into a bill without a word of debate in the Legislature, and lawmakers have declined to restore any kind of cap since.

LB 920 would cap most minimums at 50% of the maximum in an effort to move up parole eligibility. Lathrop calls this one of the bill’s keys, serving the public interest by increasing supervision of those who are eventually released. He’s been willing to increase the cap above the 50% level.

Geist agrees supervision is critical but opposes the cap. She may seek to amend the measure by putting a period of mandatory supervision on the end of criminal sentences, similar to a bill vetoed previously by Ricketts.

•When charging a person as a habitual criminal under Nebraska’s “three strikes” law, the two prior strikes need to involve violence or sexual assault.

In Nebraska, being a habitual criminal carries a significant 10-year mandatory sentence, so Lathrop said it’s appropriate the charge should be focused on those with a history of committing violent offenses.

The county attorneys say the law remains important, and say such offenders represent a small percentage of total inmates.

•Establish criteria for judges to determine when sentences for multiple crimes should be served consecutively.

Requiring criminals convicted of multiple crimes to serve sentences consecutively can significantly ratchet up the amount of time behind bars.

CJI found that 86% of consecutive sentences handed down by Nebraska judges were discretionary, and there was also no consistency in how they were used. In Lancaster County, judges used consecutive sentences twice as often as in Douglas County, and across the state they tended to be most often used for lower-level crimes.

Under LB 920, for a judge to require consecutive sentences, the multiple crimes would need to meet one of these conditions: the crimes were violent or involved threat of violence or sexual assault, were committed on more than one day or involved multiple victims, or involved a crime that was heinous or cruel.

Ricketts said this week the limits go too far and would “handcuff a judge’s ability to issue a sentence appropriate for the crimes committed.”

Geist said she feels there is room for reaching agreement on this provision, as well as on others. But with just days left in the session, she questioned whether there is time.

She also lamented the fact that at a time when the state is flush with cash, the state isn’t investing more money in drug treatment and mental health services that everyone agrees would reduce inmate numbers.

“Sen. Lathrop and I agree on so much and want the same outcomes,” she said. “We just want to get there a bit differently.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.