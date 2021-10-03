Some call for independent commission after Nebraska redistricting

Either route could again be on the table in Nebraska next year.

Sen. John McCollister, a Republican from Omaha who voted for the final legislative and congressional maps, said that he would advocate for legislation to create a commission and that there’s been talk of starting a petition drive to put a constitutional amendment in front of voters next year.

“Redistricting has become more partisan of late, and there’s some evidence that an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission avoids some of the partisanship that seems to occur,” he said.

Commissions in a handful of other states are the result of citizens’ initiatives.

“When it’s fresh on our minds, I think a petition drive in ‘22 makes sense,” McCollister said.

Typically, Adkins said, efforts to create a commission are driven by public reception of the redistricting process. With the compromise bills that were ultimately approved in Nebraska this year, he said it’s “hard to assess” how much outcry there will be about the process or how much support there will be for creating a commission.