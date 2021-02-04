Some in Nebraska GOP want to censure Sasse; he slams 'weird worship' of Trump

"I don't know how I'm going to vote," he said.

Welch said negative comments and votes made by Sasse, and the fact that some came right before the election, disappointed him.

Hamilton said Sasse has been invited to the meeting in Columbus. A Sasse spokesman said Trump's impeachment trial is expected to run through that date, which would make appearing at the meeting "very difficult."

Among other things, the Hitchcock County resolution says Sasse rejected the notion that impeaching a private citizen is unconstitutional; accused Trump of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol; said Trump has lied to the American people and that lies have consequences; said Trump mistreats women, dallies with white supremacy, secretly mocks evangelicals and "kisses dictators' butts;" and is "indifferent" to voter fraud claims made by Trump and followers.

Sasse said the state party can censure him again, as happened in May 2016 for not being "supportive enough of Donald Trump," but it needs to be clear about why.