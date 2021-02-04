Some Nebraska GOP members want to censure Sen. Sasse for criticizing Trump

Some Nebraska Republicans are angry enough at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse that they want to formally censure, or rebuke, the Republican senator.
Sasse has been one of the few Republicans in a national elected position to harshly criticize former President Donald Trump.
At least two proposals have come from western Nebraska to censure Sasse on Feb. 13 at the Republicans' state central committee meeting in Columbus, Nebraska. Other proposals have come from individuals.
Hitchcock County Republican leader Bruce Desautels wrote in a 13-point resolution that remarks and actions of Sasse over at least several months deserve censure by the central committee.
The Scotts Bluff County Republican Party also has submitted such a proposal to the central committee, said Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska GOP. Eight of 156 committee members also have submitted their own proposals, Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the state office of the Republicans has been deluged by hundreds and even "thousands" of phone calls, texts, emails and Facebook messages expressing frustration with Sasse.
Dan Welch of Omaha, head of the Nebraska GOP, said that if there are numerous proposals to censure Sasse, they probably will be consolidated into one and then debated at the meeting.
"I don't know how I'm going to vote," Welch said. Welch said negative comments and votes made by Sasse, and the fact that some came right before the election, disappointed him.
Hamilton said Sasse has been invited to the meeting in Columbus. A Sasse spokesman said the impeachment trial of Trump is expected to run through that date so that makes appearing at the meeting "very difficult."
Among other things, the Hitchcock County resolution says Sasse rejected the notion that impeaching a private citizen is unconstitutional; accused Trump of inciting a riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol; said Trump has lied to the American people and that lies have consequences; said Trump mistreats women, dallies with white supremacy, secretly mocks evangelicals and "kisses dictators' butts;" and is "indifferent" to voter fraud claims made by Trump and followers.
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123