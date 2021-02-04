Some Nebraska GOP members want to censure Sen. Sasse for criticizing Trump

Some Nebraska Republicans are angry enough at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse that they want to formally censure, or rebuke, the Republican senator.

Sasse has been one of the few Republicans in a national elected position to harshly criticize former President Donald Trump.

At least two proposals have come from western Nebraska to censure Sasse on Feb. 13 at the Republicans' state central committee meeting in Columbus, Nebraska. Other proposals have come from individuals.

Hitchcock County Republican leader Bruce Desautels wrote in a 13-point resolution that remarks and actions of Sasse over at least several months deserve censure by the central committee.

The Scotts Bluff County Republican Party also has submitted such a proposal to the central committee, said Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska GOP. Eight of 156 committee members also have submitted their own proposals, Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the state office of the Republicans has been deluged by hundreds and even "thousands" of phone calls, texts, emails and Facebook messages expressing frustration with Sasse.