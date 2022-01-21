Some Nebraska prison employees double their salaries with overtime pay

In the short term, overtime will cost taxpayers even more: Before the recent raises, it cost 15% more to pay overtime than it did to hire a new employee. The raises — which also supercharge overtime pay — boost that difference to about 55%, Frakes said.

“It will always be more economical to find and hire and onboard new people,” Frakes said. “That’s been our emphasis all along, to reduce mandatory overtime to the bare minimum.”

Besides padding paychecks, the overtime work can also contribute to burnout, fatigue and high turnover rates among prison staff, say experts and former guards — especially because overtime often becomes mandatory for essential prison employees.

Hiatt, for example, worked an average of 97 hours per week — his regular 40 and then 57 more in overtime hours — according to state prison officials. The next highest overtime earners, Curtis Hurst and Bemnet Habtu, both corrections corporals, worked an average of 49 and 50 hours in overtime, respectively.

Frakes confirmed that, for some corrections employees, an 80-hour week is not unusual.