Some Nebraska Republicans at White House for Trump's RNC speech

“In our state, we have state senators who have worked their butts off to protect law enforcement,” he said. “Our profession is under attack like never before.”

Several Omahans who have protested police brutality have questioned whether it’s appropriate for police union representatives to make such political appearances. They argue that such activities risk eroding public trust.

Bacon, who’s running this fall against Democrat Kara Eastman, told the GOP crowd that Trump can win reelection by stressing safety, security and his expertise in bringing the economy back.

Bacon said Republicans care more about protecting people and their property.

He said the American economy can’t afford higher taxes and more regulation under Democrats.

“From A to Z on policy, the answer is clear,” he said.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said it was rich to hear Bacon say the GOP protects property, citing Republican support for the Keystone XL pipeline’s use of eminent domain.

Eastman and many local Democrats supporting Biden’s bid for the presidency have argued that the country can’t afford more years of the GOP or Bacon’s genuflecting to Trump.