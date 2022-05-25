Some Nebraska state parks to limit summer hours due to staffing struggles

In yet another example of ongoing hiring challenges in Nebraska, some state parks will operate under limited hours this summer.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Tuesday that the decision to alter summer hours at some parks was due to workforce limitations. The commission usually hires nearly 900 staffers across Nebraska to assist during the summer, but so far this year, staff levels are half of what is needed.
The commission urged park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we make the necessary changes to adapt to the current staffing challenges,” Parks Division Administrator Jeff Fields said in a press release. “We will do our best to still provide many excellent recreational opportunities that people expect in their parks.”
Reduced staffing is affecting other summer activities outside of state parks. Due to a lifeguard shortage, a majority of Omaha’s 15 outdoor swimming pools will operate for only half the normal summer season.
Game and Parks is also in need of lifeguards, along with shooting range staff, housekeepers and concession workers. Applicants can apply at outdoornebraska.gov/careers.
Training and certification are available for new employees. Game and Parks recently raised the pay rates for seasonal staff by more than 33%, according to the press release.
Many employers have struggled with hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry last summer found that 92% of respondents agreed that finding skilled workers presented a top challenge to recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska's unemployment rate was tied with Utah for the lowest in the country at 1.9% in April, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data. The percentage is an all-time low for Nebraska for the second straight month, according to the State Department of Labor. The national unemployment rate is 3.6%.
The state's labor force participation rate — the percentage of population 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work — was 69.9% in April. That is the highest it has been since March 2020, according to data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. A high labor participation rate means there are fewer people who could be added to the labor force.
“The number of employed workers in the labor force has been at historically high levels since July of 2021,” John Albin, Nebraska labor commissioner, said in a press release.
ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer