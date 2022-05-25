Some Nebraska state parks to limit summer hours due to staffing struggles

Park activity schedules

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

Starting May 28, the Family Aquatic Center hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Concession offerings will be reduced on those days. The aquatic center is closed Tuesday and Thursday.

Platte River State Park

Starting May 28, the hours of operation at the Outdoor Heritage Education Complex will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Stations available on those days may be limited depending on staffing.