Sonny Perdue visits Iowa to support Republican candidates in 'very pivotal election'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has been in Iowa trying to boost Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

“I’m concerned about the future of America for my 14 grandchildren, and I think we’re at a very pivotal election where I don’t think the contrast has ever been larger,” Perdue said in an interview Tuesday with The World-Herald.

Perdue stressed that he was in the Hawkeye State as “citizen Sonny Perdue” rather than in his official capacity. Perdue was previously found to have violated rules against mixing political and official responsibilities by talking up President Donald Trump’s reelection during an official event in North Carolina.

In the interview, Perdue said he came to Iowa to do his part for GOP candidates and that he’s not overly concerned with polling that shows his side facing some uphill climbs.

He suggested conservatives are more shy today about expressing themselves and that produces skewed poll results.

Iowa has emerged as a fierce battleground not just in the presidential campaign but also in the competitive U.S. Senate race and several close House races.

Perdue said he’s been meeting with candidates at all levels.