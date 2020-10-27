 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonny Perdue visits Iowa to support Republican candidates in 'very pivotal election'
0 comments

Sonny Perdue visits Iowa to support Republican candidates in 'very pivotal election'

{{featured_button_text}}
USDA Office Relocations

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue called next week's election "very pivotal" and said "I don’t think the contrast has ever been larger,” during an interview with The World-Herald.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has been in Iowa trying to boost Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

“I’m concerned about the future of America for my 14 grandchildren, and I think we’re at a very pivotal election where I don’t think the contrast has ever been larger,” Perdue said in an interview Tuesday with The World-Herald.

Perdue stressed that he was in the Hawkeye State as “citizen Sonny Perdue” rather than in his official capacity. Perdue was previously found to have violated rules against mixing political and official responsibilities by talking up President Donald Trump’s reelection during an official event in North Carolina.

Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2020

In the interview, Perdue said he came to Iowa to do his part for GOP candidates and that he’s not overly concerned with polling that shows his side facing some uphill climbs.

He suggested conservatives are more shy today about expressing themselves and that produces skewed poll results.

Iowa has emerged as a fierce battleground not just in the presidential campaign but also in the competitive U.S. Senate race and several close House races.

Perdue said he’s been meeting with candidates at all levels.

The state is setting records when it comes to COVID-19 hospitalizations, but Perdue said he wasn’t hearing much from Iowans regarding the pandemic.

“That doesn’t seem to be on their minds,” he said.

Meaningful journalism isn't free. Subscribe to The World-Herald for $3 for your first 3 months

Iowa farmers are excited to see higher prices for corn and soybeans, he said. He also touted the administration’s approach to ethanol.

Democrats have hammered the administration’s granting of waivers from federal ethanol mandates. Those waivers hurt the industry by destroying demand for the biofuel.

Perdue pointed to other pro-ethanol actions by the administration, including its approval of year-round sales for the ethanol blend known as E15, and said the waivers are done.

“These waivers, I think, are a thing of the past,” Perdue said.

Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert