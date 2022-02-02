South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Herbster in Nebraska governor's race

Herbster said it was an honor to receive the endorsement.

“I look forward to working alongside her as a powerful ally in the fight against federal government overreach," he said in the release. "As governors of neighboring states, Kristi Noem and I will collaborate to bring additional jobs and resources to our states, and advance opportunity and prosperity for all."

Noem has become an increasingly recognized figure in national Republican politics. Though she has dismissed such speculation, some view her as a potential Republican presidential contender in 2024 — speculation largely tied to her efforts aimed at building a national profile, particularly by condemning restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. She has registered a political action committee and engaged in a nationwide speaking circuit.