Speaker sends Nebraska lawmakers home early after a contentious week

LINCOLN — Tempers rose again on Friday in the legislative chamber, which prompted the Speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, to file a motion to quit early for the week.

"Enough is enough," Scheer said in calling for a cooling off period over the weekend. "You don't have to like each other, but you have to respect each other."

The latest dust-up involved State Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Republican and a Democrat who don't see eye to eye on many issues.

Groene said that Pansing Brooks had been verbally harassing him earlier this week and calling him "Sunshine," while Pansing Brooks said that Groene had accused her of being "un-Christian" and had made an obscene finger gesture at her earlier this week.

Scheer said he hoped that legislators would use the weekend to reflect, and work out how the Legislature moves forward on several important bills in the waning days of the session.

