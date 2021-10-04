Spokesman pushes back on report that Fortenberry is facing federal prosecution

LINCOLN — A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., is tamping down a report that the congressman was facing federal prosecution for a campaign-related offense.
The Arlington, Virginia-based website Axios reported Monday that Fortenberry had set up a new fundraising page for his legal expense fund that stated: "(President) Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."
The fundraising page was quickly removed, the website reported, and a check Monday morning by The World-Herald did not find the post.
A spokesman for Fortenberry, Chad Kolton, said Monday that previous reports have said that the FBI was investigating an effort "by a foreign national to illegally funnel money to U.S. political campaigns, including Rep. Fortenberry's."
"The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted, and no charges were filed against (Fortenberry)," Kolton said. "This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation."
The website reported that Fortenberry had set up the legal expense fund on Aug. 27.
Axios quoted the eight-term congressman saying on his Facebook fundraising page that: "Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy. And right now I'm facing the Deep State's bottomless pockets."
Kolton said that Fortenberry "never saw or approved" the language used on the fundraising Facebook post.
Over the summer, Fortenberry's campaign committee retained a new law firm, paying $25,000 to Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, a California firm specializing in white-collar criminal defense, Axios reported, citing federal election records.
Records show he also has enlisted a digital consultant who helped launch a legal expense fund for former Trump administration official Kash Patel.
Fortenberry's office shared a Politico story from March that reported a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, had reached a settlement with the Justice Department in 2019 over an effort to donate to U.S. political campaigns. Such donations from foreigners to American campaigns are illegal.
Chagoury admitted that he had paid $180,000 to individuals in the U.S. to then provide donations to political candidates. While the Justice Department did not identify the campaigns by name, Politico said the gifts matched those given to a handful of Republicans, including $10,000 to the 2014 campaign of former Rep. Lee Terry, R-Neb., and $30,200 to the 2016 campaign of Fortenberry.
Justice Department documents, according to Politico, did not allege that the campaigns or candidates were aware that the donations originated from a foreigner.
Chagoury, who lives in Paris, paid a $1.8 million fine and entered into an agreement to fend off criminal charges, the website reported in March.
Fortenberry, 60, represents eastern Nebraska's 1st District and would next face re-election in 2022.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh