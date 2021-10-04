Spokesman pushes back on report that Fortenberry is facing federal prosecution

LINCOLN — A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., is tamping down a report that the congressman was facing federal prosecution for a campaign-related offense.

The Arlington, Virginia-based website Axios reported Monday that Fortenberry had set up a new fundraising page for his legal expense fund that stated: "(President) Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."

The fundraising page was quickly removed, the website reported, and a check Monday morning by The World-Herald did not find the post.

A spokesman for Fortenberry, Chad Kolton, said Monday that previous reports have said that the FBI was investigating an effort "by a foreign national to illegally funnel money to U.S. political campaigns, including Rep. Fortenberry's."

"The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted, and no charges were filed against (Fortenberry)," Kolton said. "This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation."

The website reported that Fortenberry had set up the legal expense fund on Aug. 27.