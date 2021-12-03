Spokesman Taylor Gage leaves Ricketts administration to lead Nebraska GOP

LINCOLN — Taylor Gage, a longtime adviser and spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, is leaving state government to become executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.
Gage has worked with the governor since 2013, first as deputy campaign manager for Ricketts' gubernatorial campaign and later in his administration. His most recent position was director of strategic communications. He also advised the governor on issue management and stakeholder engagement.
“Through floods and a pandemic, he has been at the center of our work to help keep Nebraska strong and to connect more people to my office," Ricketts said. "His input has shaped our work through it all. Taylor has been a valued adviser, and I look forward to what’s next for him.”
Gage's last day with the state was Friday. He will start as the state GOP executive director on Monday. He replaces Ryan Hamilton, who stepped down in October.
"Taylor brings a wealth of experience and relationships to grow the state party and elect more Republicans," state party Chairman Dan Welch said in a statement.
Gage, a grandson of former Gov. Kay Orr, has past political experience. He was political director of Sen. Deb Fischer’s successful campaign in 2012 and has advised numerous other candidates for state and local office. In 2010, he was the convention and outreach coordinator for the state GOP.
Republicans have a dominant hold on elected offices in Nebraska. They control each statewide office, all three U.S. House seats and both U.S. Senate seats and hold a majority of seats in the officially nonpartisan State Legislature. Gage said he intends to build on the party's current success.
"We have a great Republican team led by Governor Ricketts here in Nebraska, and we are going to make it even stronger," he said in a statement.
His departure comes as Ricketts' term in office is starting to wind down. He is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. A new governor will be elected next year and will take office in January 2023.
