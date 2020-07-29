Sponsor says bill banning abortion method lacks vote to advance in Nebraska Legislature

"I think it's a fitting time to ask ourselves what's the value of life," Geist said.

But she also said the measure would not limit access to second-trimester abortions in Nebraska, saying that they could be accomplished in other ways. Nebraska statistics show that most second-trimester abortions in the state are done using other methods, in contrast to national numbers showing the dilation and evacuation method is used in 95% of abortions at that stage.

Other abortion foes cited those statistics in arguing that the proposed ban would pass constitutional muster. Sen. Andrew LaGrone of Gretna said the courts would treat a Nebraska ban differently than those challenged in other states.

The courts have blocked such bans in all but two of the dozen states that have passed them. The two states where bans have taken effect have no abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led opposition to the bill, predicted that LB 814 would be overturned as well if it were passed and that the state could end up paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

She and other advocates of abortion rights argued that decisions about whether and how to do an abortion should be left to doctors and women, guided by their families and their faith.