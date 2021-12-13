St. Francis license off probation, but restriction on taking new cases remains

Stephanie Beasley, HHS children and families director, said in a Dec. 3 letter that the restriction is to stay in place until St. Francis Ministries has enough case managers to comply with state law, meet contract requirements and "safely support (area) children and families."

Nebraska passed caseload limits so child welfare workers could give children and families the attention needed. St. Francis has never complied with those limits since taking over the child welfare case management contract in the Omaha area nearly two years ago.

At its lowest point this year, more than 70% of agency workers had caseloads exceeding the statutory limits, according to agency records. About 60% were over the limit at the end of September, when the state restriction was put in place.

The situation has improved since. However, 40% of St. Francis workers still had caseloads larger than the legal standard at the beginning of this month.

Blue credited the improvement to agency efforts to hire more case workers and to do better at keeping employees. She said those efforts have made more difference than having state workers manage the 136 new cases that have been opened since the restriction went into place.