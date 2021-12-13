St. Francis license off probation, but restriction on taking new cases remains

LINCOLN — State officials have extended a restriction that bars an embattled Kansas-based contractor from managing new child welfare cases in the Omaha area.
But they ended the disciplinary action taken against St. Francis Ministries' child placing license. St. Francis, a nonprofit based in Salina, Kansas, needs the license to place children in foster or adoptive homes — a core part of its multimillion-dollar contract with the state.
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Public Health Division put the license on probation in May, after the private agency failed an inspection in September 2020 and, despite repeated opportunities, had not corrected its problems by mid-April. The restriction on adding new cases was added on Sept. 30.
In an interview last week, St. Francis officials celebrated the announcement that they had met the requirements to get a full license.
"Big successes have been made," said Meg Blue, executive director of the nonprofit's Omaha-area operations. "We are off of our probation. We are down to two of six corrective action plans. Our numbers are looking better in every aspect. We have an amazing group of leaders."
However, the restriction on taking new cases that was imposed by HHS licensing officials is being continued by officials in the HHS children and family services division. Under the restriction, St. Francis cannot manage new cases of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. State child welfare workers are overseeing the cases instead.
Stephanie Beasley, HHS children and families director, said in a Dec. 3 letter that the restriction is to stay in place until St. Francis Ministries has enough case managers to comply with state law, meet contract requirements and "safely support (area) children and families."
Nebraska passed caseload limits so child welfare workers could give children and families the attention needed. St. Francis has never complied with those limits since taking over the child welfare case management contract in the Omaha area nearly two years ago.
At its lowest point this year, more than 70% of agency workers had caseloads exceeding the statutory limits, according to agency records. About 60% were over the limit at the end of September, when the state restriction was put in place.
The situation has improved since. However, 40% of St. Francis workers still had caseloads larger than the legal standard at the beginning of this month.
Blue credited the improvement to agency efforts to hire more case workers and to do better at keeping employees. She said those efforts have made more difference than having state workers manage the 136 new cases that have been opened since the restriction went into place.
She said St. Francis has been holding regular hiring fairs and is offering several types of bonuses, implemented more flexible work schedules and built up supportive services. St. Francis also has created special teams to focus on specific issues such as finishing out adoption and guardianship cases, which helps keep caseload numbers lower as well as getting children into permanent homes faster.
Blue said St. Francis can meet the state standard with 116 fully trained case managers. As of last week, she said there were 90 fully trained people on staff and 16 going through training.
The private nonprofit won the Nebraska contract by offering to do the job for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based contractor that had managed child welfare cases for nearly a decade.
However, Nebraska signed a new emergency contract with St. Francis in late January that erased the difference in cost between the two bids. HHS officials signed the contract after Clark said the nonprofit would run out of money to operate unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.
The 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, a month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited out of office. State officials have not said what they plan to do after that date. Under state law, the contract could be extended for another year.
The contract and St. Francis’ performance under it have been the focus of a legislative investigation. A report from the investigation is scheduled to be released Wednesday.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH