St. Francis workers protest high caseloads

Shannon has worked for St. Francis since November. She currently manages 25 cases; under Nebraska law, caseworkers should be assigned no more than 15 cases.

Sanders added that it takes time to ensure that children in foster homes are having their needs met.

"It's very important to have the time to talk, especially when there are multiple kids in one foster home," Sanders said. "That's the main thing that worries me, not having that time to talk with them one on one."

St. Francis spokeswoman Morgan Rothenberger said that there is a nationwide demand for case managers and that the nonprofit has prioritized the hiring and training of more personnel. St. Francis has hired 34 caseworkers who must still undergo three months of training before taking on cases.

"It's a very hard job, and we are extremely sympathetic to what those folks standing outside are saying," Rothenberger said. "The only thing that can bring down case ratios per case manager is to decrease level of care or to get more case managers."

A large "Now Hiring" sign was hanging behind the three St. Francis workers who were protesting Friday.