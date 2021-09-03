St. Francis workers protest high caseloads

Marshauna Martin sat on the sidewalk, a laptop in her lap, a cellphone in her hand and a sign that said "The system is failing our children and families!" on the ground next to her.
Friday was the third day that Martin and fellow St. Francis Ministries case managers Darinita Shannon and Aron Sanders walked out of their office building near 90th and Maple Streets.
The concerns they're hoping to voice have been prevalent since the Kansas-based nonprofit was contracted to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases in July 2019. St. Francis offered to do the job for 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that previously held the contract. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis in all areas except cost.
From the beginning, St. Francis was unable to comply with caseload limits set by Nebraska law. Shannon said she and fellow case managers are feeling the pressure of high case ratios.
"It's affecting the kids," she said. "We're essentially doing the work of two case managers."
Shannon has worked for St. Francis since November. She currently manages 25 cases; under Nebraska law, caseworkers should be assigned no more than 15 cases.
Sanders added that it takes time to ensure that children in foster homes are having their needs met.
"It's very important to have the time to talk, especially when there are multiple kids in one foster home," Sanders said. "That's the main thing that worries me, not having that time to talk with them one on one."
St. Francis spokeswoman Morgan Rothenberger said that there is a nationwide demand for case managers and that the nonprofit has prioritized the hiring and training of more personnel. St. Francis has hired 34 caseworkers who must still undergo three months of training before taking on cases.
"It's a very hard job, and we are extremely sympathetic to what those folks standing outside are saying," Rothenberger said. "The only thing that can bring down case ratios per case manager is to decrease level of care or to get more case managers."
A large "Now Hiring" sign was hanging behind the three St. Francis workers who were protesting Friday.
The shortage, Martin said, "is causing us to not be able to do our job effectively. We don't have enough time. We have too much to do. We aren't able to ensure safety in the way that we should be able to."
As the workers answered emails and returned phone calls under the overcast sky, Sanders said he has worked as a case manager for only about six months.
"With the amount of work I'm doing, I feel like I've been here longer," he said.
