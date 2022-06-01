Staffing emergency to be lifted at Nebraska prison nearly 3 years after it was declared

After operating for the better part of three years under "emergency staffing" conditions, the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln will return to normal operations in July.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the decision Wednesday. Director Scott Frakes credited the change with a spate of new hires made in the months since state leaders agreed to substantial pay increases for corrections staff.

Staffing was the root cause of altered operational schedules that started at the facility in October 2019. Corrections declared a staffing emergency, which led the department to curb the amount of time inmates spent out of their cell each day and lengthen the duration of workdays for prison security staff at the State Penitentiary.

Specifically, it moved from 16-hour operational days, to 12-hour operational days. Security staff worked four 12-hour days, followed by three days off. Inmates spent more time in their cells.

Frakes noted the return to normal operations, which is scheduled to start July 18, will give inmates four additional hours a day for volunteer programs, recreation and other activities.

“All things that contribute to higher satisfaction and a better quality of life for the inmate population,” he said.

The return to normal operations also should benefit staff members, according to Frakes.

“This will be an adjustment, but returning to a 40-hour work week will improve the work-life balance for team members, which is equally important,” he said.

Corrections has suffered from chronic staffing issues for years. At the time the staffing emergency was declared at the State Penitentiary in 2019, an official with the union representing corrections officers said he hoped the development would finally force the department to take a look at increasing salaries.

That came to fruition two years later when state officials announced they had reached an agreement with the union. The agreement included hefty raises for state corrections officers and other state security workers.

Frakes called the pay raises "a game changer" for recruiting and retaining corrections workers. As an example, he said the State Penitentiary had 76 vacant protective service positions in December. That number has since fallen to 18. Hundreds of employees have been onboarded across the department, Frakes added.

Overall the department had 167 unfilled protective service positions in its latest report, according to the press release. That number stood at 427 in October last year. Turnover was down in the first four months of 2022 compared to the previous year.

However, two other prisons will remain under staffing emergencies: the state prison in Tecumseh and the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Frakes said the department plans to move the Lincoln facility from a four-day work schedule — which requires inmates to stay locked in their cells from Friday through Sunday — to a seven-day schedule this summer, though it will likely remain under emergency staffing conditions for a while longer.

The Tecumseh prison has especially struggled with staff issues — a fact largely attributed to its rural location. The prison has been the site of two riots in the past decade.

But Mike Chipman, president of the union that represents security workers, recently told The World-Herald that the pay increases have helped with staffing at Tecumseh.

“In Tecumseh, you know, it’s improving slowly,” Chipman said. “It’s taking a little more time in Tecumseh, like we knew it would, because of its rural location.”

At the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, staff will start placing bids for the posts they want to work in the coming weeks. Frakes said the altered schedule was the "best option" for addressing the severe staff shortage. Corrections always intended to return to normal operations, he said.

“Admittedly, it lasted longer than anticipated, but throughout the pandemic, the schedule served us well while dealing with the challenges brought by COVID.”

