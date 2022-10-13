Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'

LINCOLN — It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems.

Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.

“I think we’re at a tipping point right now,” one prison employee said in a recent opinion survey. “If we lost one more psychologist, things would really start to go downhill.”

State senators said during a hearing Thursday that such behavioral health staffing shortfalls must be addressed if inmates are to be rehabilitated and the public protected. The lawmakers and others also offered a common refrain for how to close those gaps: offer more pay.

“We know the formula — it is raising pay,” said Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. “The goal is rehabilitation, not storing people.”

State corrections officials acknowledged the staffing shortfalls, but said they do take the health needs of inmates seriously.

“While our health care staff do a remarkable job of managing a multitude of situations around the clock, admittedly, staffing challenges are a concern,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, interim director of the corrections department.

She called recruiting people to work within the prison system “challenging.” But she also said the state is providing “robust” medical assistance and clinical treatment.

The state is using a number of strategies to make sure the health needs of prisoners are met, she said, including contracting with outside providers and utilizing overtime.

The hearing came a month after a state watchdog agency cited critical health care staffing shortages within the state's prison system.

The Office of Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System said addressing the shortfalls is critical not only for the welfare of the prisoners, but the safety of correctional staff and the public, too.

Now the inspector general has initiated an investigation to determine whether the corrections department is meeting the required standard of care for inmates, said Zach Pluhacek, assistant inspector general. Prisoners are essentially entitled to the same level of care that would be provided to anyone else in the community.

Questions of whether the state is meeting that standard were raised earlier this week by an inspector general report on a 40-year-old inmate who died of cervical cancer. She had been in custody for nearly 10 years before she received a Pap smear, a preventative screening that could have revealed her treatable cancer.

Sabatka-Rine, a longtime state prison administrator who took over as interim director just last weekend, said the corrections department is actively working to develop an electronic health records system. Just such a system — which could track needed health screenings — was required by the Legislature seven years ago.

Pluhacek also suggested it might be time for the state to have the University of Nebraska Medical Center conduct an assessment of the level of care provided within prison facilities. Lathrop agreed and said the Legislature next year should initiate such a review.

Sabatka-Rine said the staffing issues are largely rooted in nationwide shortfalls of health care providers.

She said the department has initiated targeted recruiting drives, offered hiring bonuses and increased pay in an effort to attract more workers.

A new labor contract last year increased pay for workers in some health classifications by 30%. The department also has some discretion to offer higher pay for certified positions like psychiatrists.

The inspector general said a survey it distributed last week also found morale issues among health care and behavioral health staff.

While most said they liked coming to work and felt safe, fewer than 10% felt strongly that they were supported by the corrections department’s central administration. One worker suggested the central office was making clinical decisions without consulting the mental health team.

Another issue causing morale problems is the higher pay offered to the outside providers who are coming in to assist with care.

One nurse said the staffing agency nurses working beside her were being paid $65 to $75 an hour. The most recent state labor agreement with prison employees offers registered nurses base pay of $25 to $46 an hour.

Currently, only half the prison system’s registered nursing positions are filled. The executive director of the state employees union said sometimes nurses even leave state employment to take the higher-paying jobs with the staffing agencies.

“It’s a scam,” said Justin Hubly of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. “Let’s fix it. ... Pay a fair wage and staff the facility.”

Hubly noted the state has gone a long way toward eliminating shortages of security staff by offering pay increases of up to 40%. Now the same needs to happen in the medical and behavioral health fields.

“When we increase wages, it works,” he said. “I have the receipts now.”

While no one has an accurate figure of what percentage of prisoners have health needs, the state’s chief justice has said as many as 80% of those in the court system have behavioral health or addiction problems. Those needs must be addressed, said ACLU lobbyist Spike Eickholt.

“We don't want them coming out worse than they went in,” he said.