Standing Bear museum is one idea for using Nebraska's federal pandemic relief money

LINCOLN — State Sen. Justin Wayne had an "aha" moment last year during a vacation in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

While at the Crazy Horse Memorial, he visited the affiliated museum. There he discovered several items related to Standing Bear, the Ponca chief and civil rights leader who won a federal court case establishing that Native Americans were persons under the law.

Wayne got to thinking: Why should people go to South Dakota to learn about Standing Bear? Why not create a Standing Bear museum in Nebraska, the place where he was born and lived most of his life and where the landmark trial took place?

That led to the introduction of Legislative Bill 1228, which would direct $75 million in pandemic relief money to building a Standing Bear museum in Nebraska. Wayne said the museum likely would be located near Niobrara, Standing Bear's home area.

"If done right, I think we can draw hundreds of thousands of people to the museum," he told members of the Appropriations Committee on Friday.