Starting Jan. 1, Nebraska drivers to get a break from record-high gas taxes

LINCOLN — Nebraska drivers will start the new year with a tax break.

Starting Jan. 1, the state motor fuels tax will drop to 28.7 cents per gallon, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. That’s down 4.5 cents per gallon from the record high level of the last six months.

The drop reflects a return to more normal driving patterns and, as a result, a more normal gas tax level. State officials increased the tax by 3.9 cents per gallon on July 1 to offset a pandemic-driven loss of revenues in the state’s road-building fund.

The State Highway Trust Fund gets money from three sources: gas taxes paid at the pump, sales taxes paid on motor vehicles and a portion of each motor vehicle registration.

Gas tax revenues dropped after Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed travel restrictions and pushed for people to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sales taxes and motor vehicle registration revenues dropped because county offices were closed and drivers were given more time to register their vehicles.

That triggered a state law that raises or lowers part of the gas tax, called the variable tax, to keep revenues in balance with the roads budget. Adjustments are made every six months.