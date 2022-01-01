Stash of nearly $3 billion could be a 'game-changer' for Nebraska Legislature in 2022

LINCOLN — Five years ago, Nebraska lawmakers spent the legislative session digging the state out of a nearly $1 billion budget hole.
This year, they will confront a very different kind of budget challenge. Instead of grappling with a shortfall, they will have to decide what to do with three large, unexpected pots of money that total nearly $3 billion.
The situation has some lawmakers predicting that the session starting Wednesday could be “transformative” and a “game-changer” for Nebraska, as long as the money is used prudently.
But each pot of money comes with limitations on use — some legal, some practical, some political. Reaching decisions will require sorting through oodles of proposals, disappointing many boosters and battling over the right balance of spending, saving and tax cuts before the session ends in mid-April.
“Fiscally, we’ve got a unique year,” said Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln. “It will, as it should, take up a significant portion of the session.”
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings put it more colorfully: “I would say it’s going to be an extension of Christmas.”
The largest pot of money is the $1.04 billion that represents Nebraska’s share of the federal government’s latest COVID relief package.
Passed in March, the American Rescue Plan Act allocated $195.3 billion to state governments and the District of Columbia to help with pandemic response and with rebuilding what a Biden administration fact sheet called “a stronger, more equitable economy.”
Under federal law, ARPA money can be put to a wide variety of uses that fit within those goals. It cannot be used for tax cuts or infrastructure, other than water, sewer and broadband projects. States must obligate the money by the end of 2024 and spend them by the end of 2026.
The size of the fund has Nebraskans dreaming big. At a public hearing last fall, representatives from business, higher education, arts, agriculture, health care and other sectors outlined dozens of ideas totaling nearly three times the amount available. Proposals ranged from bonuses for public school employees to building affordable housing.
“I have heard from so many people really imaginative and good ideas,” said State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, vice chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee. “The things we have the ability to accomplish are things that are very beneficial to Nebraskans.”
However, in a recent column, Gov. Pete Ricketts warned against using the federal money to create new programs that would require ongoing state funding. In a message echoed by leading lawmakers, he said the money was provided on a one-time basis, so it should be used only to support one-time projects.
“Otherwise, the ARPA money could end up growing the size of government and putting the burden on future generations of Nebraskans to pay for it,” he said.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, also said he intends to ensure that all ARPA-funded projects comply with the federal limitations, so the state is not forced to repay any money.
The next pot of money is the $412 million of unexpected state general fund revenues. That’s the amount by which the latest projection of tax collections exceed the already approved state budget for the two years ending June 30, 2023.
The figure is based on legislative fiscal office estimates developed in November. The total could change when a state panel meets in February to update the official state revenue forecast.
It’s money available for a wide variety of one-time or ongoing uses, including spending or tax cuts, although some observers worry that revenues have been pumped up by federal pandemic relief programs and cannot be sustained into the future.
“Just because we have the money doesn’t mean we have to spend it all,” said Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward.
Ricketts has already called for lawmakers to stick with the existing state budget and reject spending increases, despite the stronger-than-anticipated tax revenues.
“Senators need to be prepared to say ‘no’ to special interest groups looking to take advantage of the state’s strong financial position,” he said. “We worked hard to rein in spending when setting the current two-year budget. Now isn’t the time to take on more spending with costly budget adjustments.”
However, $75 million or so will be needed to pay the higher wages that have been negotiated with state employees, including corrections officers, child welfare workers, veterans home employees and more. The state agreed to the increases as part of an effort to compete for workers in a labor-short economy.
The higher pay for state employees, in turn, will add pressure on lawmakers to raise rates paid to private health and human services providers, which would further increase state spending.
But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said the priority should be reducing taxes, not adding to state spending. She described tax cuts as a moral imperative, given the amount of additional revenue coming in to state coffers.
“If we have that kind of money, we need to be cutting taxes,” she said. “You can’t take money that you don’t need.”
Linehan said she wants to continue cutting corporate income taxes, building on a law passed in 2021 that lowers the top corporate income tax rate to 7.25%, down from 7.81%. Her goal is to get the rate down to 6.84% to match the top rate for individual income taxpayers.
She also expects a renewed effort to fully exempt Social Security benefits from income taxes. Legislation in 2021 phased in exemptions for up to 50% of benefits.
Others argue that more needs to be done to ease property taxes.
Among the possibilities, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, is working on a revamp of the state school aid formula that calls for adding some $715 million to the aid pool with the goal of saving property taxpayers an equal amount.
Nebraska is providing nearly $1 billion worth of direct property tax relief during the current fiscal year, using state sales and income taxes to offer two kinds of credits for property taxpayers and homestead exemptions for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners.
The last pot of money that lawmakers must contend with is the nearly $1.5 billion predicted to be sitting in the state’s cash reserve fund by the end of the budget period. The fund is expected to grow because of Nebraska’s strong tax revenues.
Under state law, tax revenues exceeding budgeted amounts are automatically transferred into the reserve at the end of the fiscal year. Based on current projections, the total in what is often dubbed the state’s “rainy day” fund will reach a record 26% of annual state revenues by June 30, 2023.
Lawmakers regularly dip into the reserve to pay for one-time projects or get the state through downturns in the economy. They cannot use it to fund ongoing programs without running the risk of draining the fund.
Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Wishart said they want to make sure the state has a strong reserve to weather future economic troubles. The reserve had dropped to $334 million, or 6.8% of annual state revenues, just three years ago.
Still, the amount in the reserve, which exceeds the minimum recommended by many experts, may prove tempting to lawmakers looking to pay for a project or program or to cut additional taxes.
“There’s so much money,” Linehan said. “We have money to cut taxes, address the state’s needs and have $1 billion in the cash reserve. The money’s there and if we do it wisely, we can benefit from it.”
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH