Stash of nearly $3 billion could be a 'game-changer' for Nebraska Legislature in 2022

It’s money available for a wide variety of one-time or ongoing uses, including spending or tax cuts, although some observers worry that revenues have been pumped up by federal pandemic relief programs and cannot be sustained into the future.

“Just because we have the money doesn’t mean we have to spend it all,” said Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward.

Ricketts has already called for lawmakers to stick with the existing state budget and reject spending increases, despite the stronger-than-anticipated tax revenues.

“Senators need to be prepared to say ‘no’ to special interest groups looking to take advantage of the state’s strong financial position,” he said. “We worked hard to rein in spending when setting the current two-year budget. Now isn’t the time to take on more spending with costly budget adjustments.”

However, $75 million or so will be needed to pay the higher wages that have been negotiated with state employees, including corrections officers, child welfare workers, veterans home employees and more. The state agreed to the increases as part of an effort to compete for workers in a labor-short economy.