State agency accused of submitting improper grant requests to Nebraska Environmental Trust

LINCOLN — A watchdog group is accusing a state agency of submitting requests for environmental grants that don't follow state law.
The group, Friends of the Environmental Trust, is calling for the disqualification of three grants submitted by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The agency is seeking about $3.7 million in funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which hands out grants from state lottery proceeds for projects like dredging silted-in lakes and enhancing wildlife habitat.
But the Friends group, which consists mainly of former board members of the Environmental Trust and those involved in establishing the trust, said it appears that the grants sought by the agency would fund state regulatory activities, which is not allowed under laws that set up the Environmental Trust nearly three decades ago.
The trust should disqualify the grants, the Friends group says, or seek a legal opinion from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office before funding them.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Energy said Tuesday that the agency would have no comment about the claims.
But the chair of the Friends Group, Chris Beutler, a former Lincoln mayor and a state senator when the Environmental Trust was established, said that using trust grants to fund normal, regulatory activities of state government is "clearly" not allowed by state laws.
"Our group sees this as the continuing erosion of the good governance of the trust,” Beutler said.
The three grants submitted by the Environment and Energy Department are among 123 that will be reviewed by a grants committee of the Trust on Wednesday. An all-day meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at which committee members will score the grants. Grants that most meet the goals of the trust — “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments” — get the highest scores.
The full Environmental Trust board will decide in February which grants to approve.
A funding decision by the board earlier this year stirred controversy and prompted the formation of the Friends of the Trust group. A decision to defund a group of high-scoring habitat grants and instead award the money to a lower-scoring project to finance ethanol pumps caused an uproar. The move was condemned by the Friends group as politically motivated and spawned a lawsuit to block the awards.
The grant swap, meanwhile, has been supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts and agricultural groups as promoting the increased use of corn-based ethanol. Ricketts appoints the nine citizen members on the Environmental Trust Board. The other five members are state agency heads, including Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy.
The grants now targeted by the Friends group would give:
- $1.16 million to provide the state's matching funds for cleanups at federal Superfund sites in Nebraska. The agency says that because of a decrease in fuel sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the normal source for matching funds — a petroleum cash fund — will not be able to provide the required matching funds for the next two fiscal years.
- $215,000 to establish a statewide training program for wastewater technicians in rural areas.
- $2.3 million to help the state set up its own Section 404 program under the Clean Water Act, a program that decides whether wetlands can be filled or altered by development. The federal government performs such work in all but a couple of states, but the Nebraska Legislature recently passed a bill to establish a state program here.
A recent Friends of the Trust press release complaining about the grant applications included comments from several prominent Nebraskans, including Gail Yanney, Gerry Lauritzen, Susan Seacrest and Lynn Roper. Another member of the Friends group, Dayle Williamson, a former director of the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, said he would never have sought a grant to finance "our routine, ongoing agency budgets.”
The Environmental Trust, which hands out about $20 million a year in grants, has been an attractive target in the past during state budget crunches. A couple of proposals have been successful in carving out lottery funds to finance projects that state general funds could not.
Seacrest, in the Friends press release, said that shifting the focus of the trust from funding conservation projects that protect scenic vistas, habitat and water to funding state government operations would "break faith" with Nebraska voters who voted to approve the state lottery.
