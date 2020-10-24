State agriculture official disputes allegations about cat, dog breeder inspection program

LINCOLN — A state agriculture official slammed a report Thursday alleging that his department failed to enforce laws governing commercial dog and cat breeders and other pet- related businesses.
Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said the report, released last week by the State Ombudsman’s Office, was “filled with factually inaccurate and self-serving biased information” about the department’s Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection program.
He said the deputy state ombudsman who did the investigation “went out of his way to make the department look bad” and said the department had not been given a chance to respond to the report’s findings.
In addition, Wellman argued that the 39-year employee who was a key source of information for the report was not entitled to whistleblower protection under state law.
That employee, Rick Herchenbach, went to the Ombudsman’s Office in March 2019. According to the report, he had raised concerns for years about the department’s repeated failure to enforce state laws intended to address “puppy mills” and protect dogs and cats in animal shelters, pet shops and other settings.
Carl Eskridge, the deputy ombudsman who wrote the report, said he followed the state whistleblower law in his investigation. He said he provided the department with a preliminary report detailing the allegations but the department did not respond.
“Throughout my long tenure with the Ombudsman’s Office, my record speaks for itself,” he said. “I have always sought to be completely honest and fair in my investigations and findings. I believe that my efforts in this case evidence my high ethical standards.”
Eskridge found, following an 18-month investigation, that the Agriculture Department failed to adequately act on wrongdoing in commercial dog and cat operations.
Specifically, it said the department had not used its administrative tools to hold bad operators accountable. Nor did it consistently refer complaints about operators abusing and neglecting animals to local authorities for possible criminal prosecution.
The report detailed specific cases from the past three years involving seven operators. Some were dog breeders, operating without a license. Some were dog rescue operations or boarding kennels, with and without state licenses. The cases involved numerous instances of abuse and neglect of animals.
The report also concluded that Herchenbach had appropriately sought protection under the state’s whistleblower law.
“The preliminary investigation suggested a culture of retaliation against those who brought complaints to the Dept. of Ag,” the report said.
Herchenbach sued the Agriculture Department in March, alleging that he had been denied promotion to the program manager position because he raised complaints within the department about failures to enforce the law.
The suit, filed in Lancaster County District Court, alleged that a less-qualified person had been chosen for the position and that Herchenbach’s complaints were brought up in the hiring process. The Agriculture Department denied the allegations in a court filing. The case remains pending.
In his Thursday letter, Wellman defended the department’s actions. He said the department’s jurisdiction does not include abuse and neglect of animals covered by criminal statutes and said no abuse or neglect was proven in any of the cases.
In one case, he acknowledged that the department should have used administrative actions against an unlicensed breeder “but that is easier to judge after the fact.” In other cases, he said there was not evidence to prove that the people being investigated were violating the law.
Wellman’s Thursday letter was sent in response to one from State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, the Agriculture Committee chairman. Halloran said the Ombudsman’s report “supports very serious allegations of actions and inactions that rise to the level of wrongdoing.”
On Friday, he said he will review the department letter and the report before deciding the next step.
