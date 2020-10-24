State agriculture official disputes allegations about cat, dog breeder inspection program

“The preliminary investigation suggested a culture of retaliation against those who brought complaints to the Dept. of Ag,” the report said.

Herchenbach sued the Agriculture Department in March, alleging that he had been denied promotion to the program manager position because he raised complaints within the department about failures to enforce the law.

The suit, filed in Lancaster County District Court, alleged that a less-qualified person had been chosen for the position and that Herchenbach’s complaints were brought up in the hiring process. The Agriculture Department denied the allegations in a court filing. The case remains pending.

In his Thursday letter, Wellman defended the department’s actions. He said the department’s jurisdiction does not include abuse and neglect of animals covered by criminal statutes and said no abuse or neglect was proven in any of the cases.

In one case, he acknowledged that the department should have used administrative actions against an unlicensed breeder “but that is easier to judge after the fact.” In other cases, he said there was not evidence to prove that the people being investigated were violating the law.