State auditor will examine financial aspects of TestNebraska contract after senator seeks audit

LINCOLN — A state senator from Omaha who has been a frequent critic of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ TestNebraska program on Monday requested a financial audit of the COVID-19 testing program, questioning whether Nebraskans are “getting their money’s worth” from the $27 million no-bid contract.
State Sen. Megan Hunt said that the four Utah companies behind TestNebraska have fallen far short of delivering 3,000 tests a day as promised and that questions have been raised in Utah and Iowa — states with similar testing programs — about the accuracy of the tests.
“I appreciate that we are in an unprecedented time in our state with respect to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hunt said in a press release. “But in our current budget situation, a $27 million award with barely any debate and no competitive bidding needs to be looked at closely.”
A spokesman for State Auditor Charlie Janssen, whom Hunt asked for the audit, said later Monday that the auditor planned to look at the “financially related” requirements of the contract.
Spokesman Russ Karpisek said a report would focus on the “performance” of the Utah companies, adding that the Auditor’s Office was still exploring what it could look into and what it couldn’t under state law.
Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, defended TestNebraska, saying it has been the most transparent lab in the state.
"For no conceivable reason other than petty partisan politics, Megan Hunt has been obsessed with trying to discredit Test Nebraska, which continues to be an incredibly important part of the state’s coronavirus response," he said.
The governor signed the contract with Nomi Health, Domo, Qualtrics and Co-Diagnostics Inc. in April, saying it would dramatically increase coronavirus testing in Nebraska. At the time, the state was doing only 600-800 COVID-19 tests a day, and Ricketts said TestNebraska would be delivering 3,000 a day within five weeks.
Gage said Monday that TestNebraska has accounted for 40% of the tests done in Nebraska and has allowed Nebraska to do more testing than larger states such as Kansas.
He said the program averaged 1,719 tests per day during the last two weeks, with an average turnaround time for test results of 2.4 days. TestNebraska has had a 3.47% rate of positive test results, compared with 12.3% for other labs.
In the past, Ricketts blamed the inability to test 3,000 people every day on a shortage of people signing up for tests and on no-shows. But he touted the turnaround time as being much shorter than other labs.
Questions have been raised in other states with the same testing model.
In June, critics questioned the lower rate of positive test results from the TestUtah program, and whether some people with the virus were mistakenly being cleared. More recently, a group of investors sued the Utah firms, claiming that they oversold the accuracy of their tests to pump up stock prices.
The state auditor in Iowa recently issued a report saying TestIowa was violating a state law by not sending its test results directly to local health officials. Sending results first to Utah, the Iowa auditor said, could delay a proper health response in Iowa.
Among the questions posed by Hunt to the state auditor are: How much money is spent on salaries and how much is being spent on testing supplies and equipment? What is the accuracy rate for TestNebraska? And how does TestNebraska’s rate of positive tests compare with other testing done in the state?
