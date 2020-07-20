State auditor will examine financial aspects of TestNebraska contract after senator seeks audit

LINCOLN — A state senator from Omaha who has been a frequent critic of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ TestNebraska program on Monday requested a financial audit of the COVID-19 testing program, questioning whether Nebraskans are “getting their money’s worth” from the $27 million no-bid contract.

State Sen. Megan Hunt said that the four Utah companies behind TestNebraska have fallen far short of delivering 3,000 tests a day as promised and that questions have been raised in Utah and Iowa — states with similar testing programs — about the accuracy of the tests.

“I appreciate that we are in an unprecedented time in our state with respect to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hunt said in a press release. “But in our current budget situation, a $27 million award with barely any debate and no competitive bidding needs to be looked at closely.”

A spokesman for State Auditor Charlie Janssen, whom Hunt asked for the audit, said later Monday that the auditor planned to look at the “financially related” requirements of the contract.

Spokesman Russ Karpisek said a report would focus on the “performance” of the Utah companies, adding that the Auditor’s Office was still exploring what it could look into and what it couldn’t under state law.